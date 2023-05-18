The McLean County High School baseball team finished the regular season tied for the most wins in the 3rd Region with a 19-14 record and has recorded the first winning season since 2006. The 19 wins are also the most since the Cougars won 23 games back in 2001.
McLean County traveled to face Barren County on the field at Western Kentucky University, winning 4-1 on May 8. The Cougars then hosted Owensboro on May 11, falling 15-3. The team had a perfect game 15-0 against Warren County Central at home on May 12. McLean County hosted Union County for a double-header on May 13. The Cougars won 3-2 and 7-4 over the Braves.
A low-scoring affair in Bowling Green had the Trojans up 1-0 with the Cougars batting in the bottom of the sixth with two outs when Corbin Martin homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring three runs. McLean County finished the game with a 4-1 win. Jax Lee earned the win for the Cougars. The lefty allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out one.
The Lee Brothers led McLean County at the plate. Cruz and Jax had two hits each. The Cougars tallied a total of eight hits on the day.
The McLean County defense was tight and did not commit a single error in the field. Three Trojan runners were caught stealing. Pitcher Jax Lee picked off a runner at first base with a throw to HB Whitaker. Lee made another toss to second baseman Connor Mitchuson who beat the runner to third with a rocket to Ayden Rice for the out. Catcher Brooks Lynam also made a throw to Mitchuson on second.
The Cougars had a tough time generating runs last Thursday, dropping their game against Owensboro 15-3. The score was tied at three after two innings, but the Red Devils plated 12 runs in the third to take the victory.
Hayden Hudson started the game for McLean County. The right-hander surrendered three runs on five hits over two innings, walking zero. Cruz Lee threw three innings in relief. Ayden Rice took the loss for the Cougars.
“Owensboro came in and just hit the ball everywhere on us,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “We only made one error and walked two.”
Corbin Martin threw a three-inning perfect game against Warren County Central last Friday at home, striking out nine straight batters. The Cougar offense was on fire with 11 knocks in the 15-0 victory and the defense was stellar with zero errors in the field.
Every single player on the roster had a hit in the game. Cruz Lee, Hayden Hudson and Layden Bozarth each had a double with RBIs and runs scored.
McLean County took the lead late in the game to seal the 3-2 victory over the Braves in the first game of the double header last Saturday. Ayden Rice and Jax Lee both had two hits to lead the Cougars.
Jaelin Groves started the game for McLean County, surrendering two runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four and walking zero. Layden Bozarth earned the victory on the mound. The pitcher allowed zero hits and no runs over two innings, striking out one.
The Cougars plated five runs in the third inning on their way to a 7-4 win over Union County in the second game. McLean County had nine hits in the contest with Jax Lee, Jaelin Groves and Layden Bozarth leading the way with two.
Hayden Hudson led things off on the mound. The righty went three innings, allowing three runs on two hits, striking out one and walking zero. Connor Mitchuson pitched three innings in relief, allowing zero runs on one hit, walking one and striking out four.
“We had a really good last week of the regular season,” said Lynam. “It was a good experience for the boys to play at WKU and it has been a fun season with all of the youth we have been playing and being able to have a winning year!”
The Cougars faced off against Muhlenberg County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament earlier this week on Monday.
