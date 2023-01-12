The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is 12-5 and remains ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in RPI. The Cougars are in the top 20 of All ‘A’ schools throughout the State.
McLean County won 66-30 over Cloverport in the semi-finals of the 2023 Region 3 All ‘A’ Classic held at Cloverport on Jan. 3. The victory sent them to the championship game against Owensboro Catholic on Jan. 5 where the Cougars fell 80-65, ending the tournament as runners-up.
Will Taylor was named to the All-Academic Team for the 2023 Region 3 All ‘A’ Classic. Cruz Lee, Brodie Cline and Jaxon Floyd were all named to the All-Tournament Team.
Evan Ward tied the single game blocked shot record with five in the 65-59 loss at home against Oldham County on Jan. 7. He shares the record with Ethan Pendleton (1999-2000 season) and Logan Patterson (2019-2020 season).
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in Cloverport last Tuesday, shutting out the Aces 19-0 in the first quarter. McLean County had a 41-15 lead at the half and ended the game with a solid 66-30 win in the semi-final game.
Brodie Cline led the Cougars with 19 points, three each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Jaxon Floyd had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Cruz Lee had a couple threes with a total of 10 points, three steals and two assists. Gunnar Revelett also had 10 points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal. Evan Ward had six points, four boards, four assists and two each in steals and blocks. Jax Lee had five points and two rebounds.
Noah Patrick had a basket and a steal. Declan Scott had a rebound and two assists while Will Taylor grabbed a rebound.
McLean County started off slow against Owensboro Catholic in the Championship game, allowing the Aces to score the first nine points of the game. The Cougars narrowed the gap to only three early in the first quarter, but Owensboro pulled away again and stayed out front for the remainder of the game. The Aces led 39-22 at the half and finished with an 80-65 win over McLean.
Brodie Cline led again with quadruple threes and a total of 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block. Cruz Lee had triple threes with a total of 15 points, three rebounds and a steal.
Gunnar Revelett had 13 points, eight boards, three assists and a steal. Jaxon Floyd had 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal. Evan Ward had a basket, six boards, two assists, a steal and three blocks.
The Cougars fell behind by 11 at the end of first quarter against Oldham County at home last Saturday, but narrowed the gap 37-30 by halftime. McLean County continued to rally back and tied it up at 46 early in the fourth quarter.
Several lead changes happened over the next few minutes before the Colonels pulled ahead again by seven points. McLean County trimmed the lead to a single basket with 1:15 left to play, but Oldham County eventually sealed the win 65-59.
Jaxon Floyd led the Cougars with 21 points, four each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Cruz Lee had 12 points, six rebounds two assists and a steal. Gunnar Revelett also had 12 points and a rebound.
Brodie Cline had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Evan Ward had four points, nine boards, four assists, a steal and five blocks.
“We had a tough week with only winning one of the three games, although we did lose to two quality opponents,” said head coach Darren Lynam.
“We played really well overall, except for the first quarter and a half against Owensboro Catholic,” he said. “We played well throughout the Oldham County game and gave ourselves a chance to win it at the end, but just could not overcome their three-point shooting.”
Coach Lynam feels the experience will benefit the team moving forward saying, “Oldham County is four times our size and a team of their size and caliber will only help us when we get to much bigger games coming up this year.”
The Cougars will be on the road to Grayson County on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. McLean County will host the Edmonson County Wildcats on Jan. 17 for a game at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.