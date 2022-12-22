The McLean County High School boys basketball team had a huge 63-33 district win over Muhlenberg County at home on Dec. 13, the largest margin of victory over a Muhlenberg County team since they started to consolidate in the early 1990s.
The team traveled to Edmonson County for the quarterfinals of the 3rd Region All A Classic on Dec. 17 where McLean County came away with a 51-37 win over the Edmonson County Cats. The Cougars now advance to the semi-finals on Jan. 3 at Cloverport to face the Aces.
McLean County was off and running in front of a packed house at home last Tuesday against the Mustangs.
The initial tipoff went to the Cougars and Brodie Cline immediately assisted Cruz Lee with the first of 11 baskets for the team from outside the arc. Cline then drove in and went up for two.
Jaxon Floyd netted a couple foul shots before assisting Gunnar Revelett at the basket. Evan Ward grabbed a rebound and shot it out to Lee on the run; Lee quickly got it to Revelett waiting under the rim to punch it in.
Cline made a theft and went on a full-court drive ending with a cross-over layup between two defenders.
Cline added another bucket before Declan Scott snagged a rebound and took it the length of the floor with a bounce assist to Lee in the paint.
The Cougars then went on a nine-point run with threes from Noah Patrick, Ward and a buzzer-beater from Cline to end the first quarter with a 26-8 lead over the Mustangs.
McLean County kept up the momentum and went into intermission with a 36-15 advantage. The Cougars continued to attack the rim from outside the arc in the third quarter.
Revelett scored six consecutive points in the paint. He spun off a defender and went up for two before bending over and simply dribbling under a Mustang stretching tall to defend the rim. He then drove the baseline, splitting two defenders dropping it in for a deuce.
Patrick grabbed a defensive rebound and the Cougar offense made several quick passes on the run, ending with an assist from Cline to Floyd for another triple-point play.
Lee dribbled into the paint, but stopped with a twist and threw an assist out to Ward for a long shot. Isaiah Algood grabbed a board for a basket in the final seconds to secure the 63-33 win for McLean.
Brodie Cline led the Cougars with a couple three-pointers and a total of 14 points, a rebound, five assists and two steals. Cruz Lee had triple threes with a total of 13 points, three each in rebounds and assists along with two steals.
Gunnar Revelett had 12 points, two rebounds and a block. Evan Ward had triple threes and a total of 11 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Jaxon Floyd had a couple threes with a total of eight points, four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.
Noah Patrick sank a three-pointer and grabbed two boards. Isaiah Algood had a basket, a rebound and a steal.
The Cougars more than doubled the field goal percentage of the Mustangs, helping them to secure the victory that broke a 10-game losing streak to Muhlenberg County.
“We had never beaten them since I have been here,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “We played well for the entire 32 minutes and controlled the game from the outset. Our defense was excellent from start to finish.”
McLean County got off to a rough start in Edmonson County last Saturday, trailing 8-0 and 10-5 but they rallied back to tie it up at 13 by the end of the first quarter. The Cats then forged ahead in the second period and were leading 21-17 before Jaxon Floyd banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to make it 21-20 at the half.
The Cougars came out of the locker room refocused and grabbed the lead early, ending the third quarter with a 33-28 advantage.
McLean County then went on an 8-1 run to begin the final period, putting them up by 12 and they never looked back. The Cougars finished off with a 51-37 win over Edmonson County.
Brodie Cline was perfect from the line, hitting all 10 free throws and leading McLean County to victory with 21 points, a rebound, three steals, an assist and a block. Evan Ward had 16 points, eight boards, two each in steals and assists along with three blocks.
Jaxon Floyd had 12 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. Cruz Lee had a bucket, a rebound and three assists. Gunnar Revelett had three boards and an assist. Declan Scott grabbed a rebound.
Coach Darren Lynam called this an “excellent win on the road.”
He said, “Edmonson County is traditionally a tough place to play with the distance over there and they usually play a lot better at home. We bonded together and played extremely well after a slow start.”
McLean County hosted a tournament earlier this week and will be at the Owensboro Sportscenter after Christmas for the Independence Bank Classic. The Cougars will play Shoals High School out of Indiana on Dec. 28 with tipoff at 2:15 p.m. McLean County will face Owensboro High School on Dec. 29 at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.