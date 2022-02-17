The McLean County High School boys basketball team has secured a third winning season in a row with a 16-9 record as of last week. The Cougars are currently ranked 3rd in the Region and 7th in the State in defensive average, giving up only 48.9 points per game.
McLean County fell 56-51 to the Panthers at Daviess County on Feb. 8. The Cougars then came back for a 67-23 win at Dawson Springs on Feb. 10 and ended the week at home with an 83-78 win in overtime over Evansville Day School on Feb. 12.
McLean County was down by three at the end of the first quarter last Tuesday, but came back early in the second. Jaxon Floyd grabbed a rebound and took it on a full-court trip to the rim with a layup.
Brady Dame then saved a ball going out of bounds and got it to Bryce Durbin for two. Cruz Lee tapped the ball away and scooped it up on the run, taking it all the way home. Evan Ward made a block and quickly grabbed the ball, getting it to Floyd who made a long assist to Dame at the basket. The Cougars moved the ball quickly all around the court before Dame assisted Lee with a three-pointer that put McLean out front 26-24 at intermission.
The second half was a battle as the score stayed close with several ties and neither team pulling away by more than four. The Cougars netted several three-pointers to stay alive in the final quarter, but time ran out when the advantage was with the Panthers for a 56-51 win.
Brady Dame and Jaxon Floyd both led McLean County with 15 points. Dame had triple threes and a double-double including 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Floyd also had three boards, five assists, two steals and a block. Bryce Durbin had eight points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Evan Ward had five points, three boards and a block. Cruz Lee had five points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Brodie Cline had a three-pointer, a rebound, an assist and a steal. James Haerle grabbed two rebounds and Carter Riley made two assists.
Lack of execution from the Cougars was the difference in the game, according to head coach Darren Lynam.
“Daviess County does have a solid squad and is much bigger than us, but better execution would have probably gained us a 3-point lead rather than a 3-point deficit with 15 seconds to play,” Lynam said.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead over the Panthers at Dawson Springs last Thursday. McLean County scored the first 14 points of the game and was up 25-7 by the end of the first quarter. The Cougars kept up the momentum and ran away with a 67-23 win.
Brodie Cline was perfect from the line and led McLean County with quadruple threes and a total of 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Bryce Durbin had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jaxon Floyd had nine points, four each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Caleb Stein had a couple three-pointers and a rebound. Brady Dame had six points, four boards, three assists and a steal.
Declan Scott had five points, four rebounds, two each in assists and steals. Cruz Lee had four points and the same in both rebounds and assists along with three steals.
James Haerle had four points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Evan Ward had four points, a rebound and an assist. Will Taylor grabbed two rebounds and made an assist. Noah Patrick had an assist.
“We played well from the outset,” said Lynam. “Everyone received ample playing time for the game and we were able to get some guys some experience who do not play a whole lot.”
The Cougars ended the week with an exciting game at home last Saturday. McLean County jumped out to an 8-0 lead and ended the first quarter up 19-14. The Cougars expanded the lead to 10 points early in the second period and had a 38-31 advantage at the half.
The Eagles fought back in the second half with one of their players scoring all but six of their 22 points in the third quarter. That player added 12 more in the final period as Evansville Day managed to tie the game at 74 and send it into overtime.
Evan Ward grabbed a board for a basket to start the overtime minutes. Cruz Lee then assisted Brodie Cline with an easy roll in for two. Lee added a foul shot to finish off McLean’s 5-0 run and successful free throws by Floyd and Cline in the final seconds helped seal the 83-78 victory over the Eagles.
Four players scored double-digits for the Cougars and they had nine three-pointers between them on the night. Jaxon Floyd led with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Brady Dame had 19 points, eight each in rebounds and assists along with a steal.
Brodie Cline had 17 points, a rebound, two assists and a steal. Cruz Lee had 15 points, eight rebounds and two each in assists and steals. Evan Ward had six points, 10 boards, two assists, a steal and a block. Bryce Durbin had five points, two rebounds and two assists.
“We played fairly well overall and really well offensively,” Lynam said. “We had four players with 15 points or more. We need that kind of production heading into the District Tournament.”
Lynam commented on Tyler Myers, the Eagles’ junior guard.
“Obviously, we don’t like the fact that we gave one player 47 of their 78 points. But you have to tip your hat to him,” Lynam said. He works on his game continuously and does average 36 points a game for a reason.”
The Cougars managed to hold Myers to only two points in overtime.
“This was a good win and it was good to face a player of his caliber before heading into the tournament,” said Lynam.
McLean County will host Whitesville Trinity tonight, Feb. 17, for the final regular season game at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars will face Ohio County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School on Feb. 22. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
