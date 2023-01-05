The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is currently ranked fourth in RPI for the 3rd Region and has an 11-3 record for the season. The Cougars are also ranked 64th out of 275 teams in the State in RPI.
McLean County participated in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter just after Christmas. The Cougars won 58-38 over Shoals out of Indiana on Dec. 28 and fell 76-54 to Owensboro High School on Dec. 29. McLean County came out on top 56-43 against Dawson Springs at the Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC Classic on Dec. 30.
The Cougars had a tight first quarter at the Sportscenter last Wednesday, ending with a 13-10 lead over Shoals. McLean County doubled their advantage by intermission and ran away with the game in the second half. The Cougars finished with a 58-38 win over Shoals High School.
Gunnar Revelett led McLean County with 17 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Evan Ward had a double-double from 12 points and the same in boards along with a steal and an assist.
Brodie Cline had seven points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal. HB Whitaker had six points, three rebounds and two assists. Jaxon Floyd also had six points, an assist and a steal.
Cruz Lee had four points and a rebound. Jax Lee sank a three-pointer. Declan Scott had a basket and four each in steals and assists. Noah Patrick had a free throw and a steal. Elijah Baldwin made a steal and Zane Decker grabbed a rebound.
The Cougars started strong against the Red Devils, but fell behind slightly by the end of the first quarter 16-12. Evan Ward assisted Jaxon Floyd with a three-pointer that narrowed the gap to a single basket early in the second quarter, but Owensboro began to pull away again and went into halftime with a 34-21 advantage.
Gunnar Revelett scored six of his 10 points in the third quarter, but the Red Devils continued to extend their lead. Brodie Cline and Jaxon Floyd both put up seven points in the fourth quarter in an effort to rally back. HB Whitaker assisted Elijah Baldwin with a three-pointer in the final seconds as McLean County came up short 76-54 against Owensboro.
Brodie Cline led the Cougars with 18 points and two each in rebounds, steals and assists. Jaxon Floyd had 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Gunnar Revelett had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block.
Evan Ward had eight points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Elijah Baldwin sank a three-pointer. Cruz Lee had two points and an assist. Noah Patrick had a rebound and a steal. Will Taylor had a rebound and an assist. HB Whitaker grabbed a rebound and Declan Scott made an assist.
McLean County struck first against the Panthers last Friday, but later fell behind by five. The Cougars soon tied it up and pulled ahead 17-13 by the end of the first quarter. McLean County had a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but Dawson Springs narrowed the gap to a single basket by halftime, 27-25.
The game went back-and-forth throughout the third period with no more than a four-point advantage for either side. The Cougars then got into a grove in the final minutes and pushed ahead by 15 points before sealing the 56-43 win over the Panthers.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean County with 20 points, a rebound, four assists and a steal. Brodie Cline was named Player of the Game and had 17 points, five rebounds, six steals, three assists and a block.
Gunnar Revelett had 12 points, four boards, two steals and an assist. Declan Scott had four points, a rebound and three assists. Evan Ward had a basket, four boards, two steals and a block.
Cruz Lee had a free throw, three rebounds, an assist and a block. Noah Patrick had two rebounds and a steal. Will Taylor had a rebound and a steal while HB Whitaker added a rebound.
“We didn’t play the best this week, despite us winning two of the three games and the loss being to highly talented Owensboro,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “It was good to get a couple more games in at the Sportscenter as we like to call it our home away from home. We just need to play a little better on defense, execute offensively a little better and show a little more patience than we have these past three games.”
After a win over Cloverport earlier this week on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic, the Cougars will face Owensboro Catholic in the Championship game at 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 5.
Homecoming will be on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Cougars will host Oldham County at 2 p.m. Homecoming Court will be held after the boys’ game and the Lady Cougars will play Apollo at 5:30 p.m.
