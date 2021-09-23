The McLean County High School football team traveled to Todd County on Friday, Sept. 17. The Cougars tamed the Rebels in a fierce comeback battle, shutting out Todd County after the first quarter to claim a 30-18 victory.
McLean County was 5-for-7 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown. The team had 54 rushes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars had 19 first downs and 372 yards in total offense.
James Haerle led McLean County with 77 yards rushing and a 64-yard pass completed. Lucas Mauzy had 52 yards, and Will Taylor totaled 50 yards. Zach Clayton added 46 yards.
Defensively, McLean County held the Rebels to only 130 yards on 24 rushing attempts. Todd County was 5-for-15 passing for 51 yards, with 181 yards in total offense.
Will Taylor led the Cougar defense with six tackles, including two sacks. Zach Clayton also had six tackles, while Haerle and Elijah Baldwin each made four stops. Baldwin also had an interception and a fumble recovery. Nolan Blade made a sack.
The Rebels came out firing and jumped out to a 18-0 lead by the end of the first quarter in Elkton.
Haerle returned the next kickoff 18 yards and then caught a six-yard pass from quarterback Brodie Cline. Clayton moved the ball before Haerle went to the near side, shaking off tackles for a 34-yard gain that brought the ball to the edge of the red zone. Mauzy then grinded out several yards on the next few plays, setting up Clayton for a touchdown that put McLean on the board. Haerle carried in the conversion, and the score was 18-8 just over three minutes into the second quarter.
An onside kick by Jacob Capps was recovered by Baldwin, and the Cougar offense had the ball again on the Rebel 40-yard line. McLean County moved the ball consistently downfield with runs by Haerle, Clayton, Taylor and Cline. Mauzy contributed to the cause before wiggling in from one yard out, narrowing the gap 18-14.
The Cougar defense went to work as several Rebel passes fell incomplete, tipped by Baldwin and nearly intercepted by Dame. Todd County opted to punt, and Baldwin returned it 10 yards to set the Cougars up on their own 33-yard line. Cline tossed to Haerle, who delivered a halfback jump pass to Dame, taking it to the house for a 64-yard scoring play. Haerle added the conversion, and McLean County snatched the lead 22-18 with a minute left in the half.
The Rebels were obviously shaken as their next possession started with a fumble for a loss. Clayton then drilled the receiver on a pass, causing him to drop the ball. Baldwin snagged an interception on a Hail Mary pass, and McLean County took a knee to end the half.
The second-half kickoff went to Todd County, and the Cougar defense went right back at them. Cody Wilson was in on several stops, and Taylor delivered a tackle that caused a fumble. The Rebels managed to move inside the 10 yard line, but a sack by Haerle and Noah Coleman set them back four yards. Blade attacked in the backfield for a loss of three yards, and Todd County had one final attempt that they fumbled on the snap. A successful goal-line stand by McLean County gave it possession with a turnover on downs at its own 12-yard line.
The Cougar offense began to march down the field again before Cline opened up with a 25-yard shot to Clayton with a tiptoe catch on the sideline that brought the ball into Rebel territory. Taylor snuck around the edge with a jet to the far side that gained 38 yards and ended just inside the red zone. Mauzy and Clayton closed in on the goal line, with Mauzy finishing off with a two-yard scoring play. Haerle dove in for the conversion, and McLean County was out front 30-18 by the end of the third quarter.
Todd County struggled to gain any ground in its next series, and another sack by Taylor ended it with a turnover on downs with 9:30 left to play. The Cougars would maintain possession for the rest of the game. Clayton bulldogged his way up the middle for four yards before carrying several Rebels on his back for a gain of eight. Mauzy moved the ball, and Cline sailed a 16-yard pass to Haerle on the 33-yard line. Mauzy and Clayton carried it inside the 20, and Haerle went along the far side to end on the seven yard line with 50 seconds left to play.
McLean County took a knee to seal the comeback victory.
Due to the current conditions involving COVID-19, in lieu of the traditional handshake at midfield, both teams waved and congratulated one another from afar as they exited the field.
Head coach Zach Wagner said that getting behind, having to fight back and deal with adversity was good for the young team.
“We dug ourselves a hole early and went down 18 points within six minutes,” Wagner said. “We showed a lot of grit and poise to come back.”
The Cougars will host the Butler County Bears for their Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24. Homecoming activities will begin at 6:30 p.m., and kickoff is at 7 p.m.
