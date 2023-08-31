The McLean County High School football team is 2-0 after a shut out win over Muhlenberg County 48-0 at home on Aug. 25. The Cougars were up 30-0 at the half again and went to a running clock by the end of the third quarter, holding the Mustangs to zero points for the very first time.
McLean County had 41 rushes for 396 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Brodie Cline went 1-for-4 passing for three yards.
Aden Bolden led the Cougar offense with 143 yards on eight trips including a touchdown and an 85-yard kickoff return for another touchdown. Elijah Baldwin had nine carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
The McLean County defense held the Mustangs to only 73 yards in total offense on the night. Elijah Baldwin led the team with 12 tackles including a sack as well as a fumble recovery returned for 22 yards.
Coby Dant had seven stops including two tackles for loss. Aden Bolden and Hunter Stratton both had a sack and a total of six tackles each. Isaiah Algood and Will Carter also served up sacks while Carter, Jackson Reynolds and Riley Walker had fumble recoveries.
The initial kickoff went to the Cougars and they struck gold immediately with an 85-yard return for a touchdown by Aden Bolden. A successful pass from Cline to Bolden for the conversion made it 8-0 just 14 seconds into play.
The McLean County defense made several stops before Dant served up a tackle in the backfield for a loss of two. Cline then made a quick tackle causing a fumble that was scooped up by Reynolds. Bolden took off again with a 40-yard sprint and Baldwin added a couple carries before a fumble was recovered by Muhlenberg County.
The next series for the Mustangs ended in just four plays with a punt. Kamden Walters sidestepped a tackle for a seven-yard gain and Cline followed with a couple double-digit runs. Bolden went up the middle and was snagged by a defender, but spun around and kept going for 18 yards and another touchdown. Cline carried in the conversion and the Cougars were out front 16-0 early in the second quarter.
Another quick series ended with a punt and McLean County went to work again on offense. Ayden Rice carried to the near side for 19 yards and Cline added eight with a keeper. Baldwin covered the rest of the field, going 55 yards in just three plays to finish off with a touchdown. Cline trotted in with the conversion to bump the score 24-0 midway through the second quarter.
Muhlenberg County only had the ball for one play before Baldwin delivered a tackle that caused a fumble he immediately scooped up and took for 22 yards. Walters, Bolden and Rice traded turns with the pigskin before Baldwin finished with another scoring play from 10 yards out.
The Cougar defense finished off the first half with quick stops by Ervin Garcia-Rodriguez, a pass defended by Baldwin, a touchdown-saving tackle by HB Whitaker, a sack for a loss of eight yards by Algood and a stop by Dant in the backfield that caused a fumble for another big loss. McLean County was up 30-0 at intermission.
The second half kickoff went to the Mustangs and they started slinging passes to try and make some ground. Baldwin, Stratton, Trokoby Gill and Cole Wright attacked the receivers before Bolden ran down the quarterback and delivered a sack for a loss of nine.
McLean County got the ball back and moved steadily down the field with carries by Baldwin, Rice and Walters before Bolden wiggled through defenders for 41 yards and dove for the pylon. It was ruled out of bounds, but Cline stepped across on the next play to make it 36-0 and a running clock by the end of the third quarter.
The Cougar cubs took to the field for the final minutes and kept up the offensive and defensive pressure. Will Searcy stopped the next kickoff return and Will Carter served up a sack for a loss of two on the very first play. Dorian King made a quick tackle before Elyjah Hoover caused a fumble that was recovered by Riley Walker. Nate Englehardt scored on the very next play and it was 42-0.
Muhlenberg County lost possession immediately after a fumble that was caused and recovered by Carter. Will Searcy and Englehardt moved the chains before Searcy finished off with a final touchdown from 22 yards out at the buzzer to end the game with a 48-0 win for McLean.
Head coach Zach Wagner was pleased with the performance for the Cougars.
“I was proud of our defense for having two defensive stands inside the 10-yard line and very proud of the younger kids who stepped up when we needed them due to the excessive heat,” he said.
“Our quintet of backs did a really good job of running and blocking,” shared defensive coordinator Justin Cook. “It was a hard night with the heat, but our offensive line and defensive line persevered through it and gave us good effort.”
The Cougars will be on the road this week to Grayson County for a matchup against another pack of Cougars on Sept. 1. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
