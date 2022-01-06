The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team hosted the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter last week.
The Cougars fell 59-49 against Owensboro on December 29, but came back strong for a 65-41 win over the Ludlow Panthers on December 30.
McLean County jumped out front 4-0 and was ahead by nine at the end of the first quarter against the Red Devils. Jaxon Floyd had 13 of the team’s 17 points.
The Cougars were ahead 28-24 at the half and made an 8-2 run to start the third, but Owensboro rallied to narrow the gap to 38-35 by the end of the frame. The Red Devils edged out front with six minutes left in the game and extended their lead to 47-38 over the next couple minutes. A basket by Brady Dame and a three-point play by Floyd cut the deficit to four with three minutes left, but Owensboro hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Floyd was perfect from the line and led McLean County with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. James Haerle had seven points in the game. Evan Ward put up six points, grabbed eight boards, dished four assists and had two blocks. Cruz Lee had six points, along with a rebound and an assist. Dame had five points, seven rebounds and two assists. Bryce Durbin had three points and three rebounds. Carter Riley had two rebounds, a steal and an assist.
“We played really well and executed the game plan for the first three quarters against a team who a lot of people think is the best team in the region,” McLean County head coach Darren Lynam said. “We just let things get away from us in the last quarter, and they got too far ahead of us to be able to catch back up.”
The Cougars jumped out to a 10-1 lead over Ludlow and led 20-7 after the first quarter. Scoring for McLean slowed down in the second quarter, but the defense was solid and the half ended with the Cougars ahead 27-17.
The Cougars scored first six points of the second half. Lee knocked down a three-pointer before Evan Ward scored inside. Lee hit one of two free throws to give the Cougars a 33-17 lead, and they never looked back.
The Cougars had four players in double figures. Floyd led the team with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. Cruz Lee had 14 points, six boards, two assists and a steal. Ward was perfect from the line and had 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Brodie Cline scored 10 points, along with two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Riley had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Durbin had four points, seven boards and an assist.
Lynam stated that the team bounced back without Dame and played pretty well.
“It was good to get a win without him, having to have some other players step up and fill the minutes he usually plays,” Lynam said.
McLean County finished up the 3rd Region All ‘A’ tournament earlier this week and will be on the road for the next couple games. The Cougars will travel to Grayson County on January 8 for a game at 5:30 p.m., and they’ll be at Muhlenberg County on January 11, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
