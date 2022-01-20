The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is 11-6 this season after a win and a loss last week. The Cougars fell 58-42 at Muhlenberg County on January 11, but came back for the team’s 50th win in the last three years with a 74-52 victory over Dawson Springs at home on January 15.
A back-door cut by Bryce Durbin for a basket and a 3-pointer by Cruz Lee made it 5-5 early against the Mustangs. However, McLean County only managed a free throw the rest of the first quarter and trailed 14-6 to start the second period. The Cougars battled the rest of the game, but could not manage to cut the deficit to less than eight, and Muhlenberg County went on to claim the win 58-42.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean County with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, along with two steals. Brodie Cline had eight points, three boards and two steals. Cruz Lee had eight points, three rebounds and an assist. Bryce Durbin had four points, a rebound and two steals. Clay Brawner had four points. Carter Riley grabbed a rebound and dished two assists.
Muhlenberg County is a top tier 3rd Region team, according to head coach Darren Lynam.
“We just have to continue to try to play a full game against a team of their caliber,” he said. “We will keep on forging ahead and try to get better. We are just trying to climb that last mountain and be able to beat the Muhlenbergs, the Catholics and the Owensboros of the 3rd Region. We have proven we can beat everyone else.”
A basket by Brawner opened scoring for the Cougars against Dawson Springs last Saturday in Calhoun. Floyd sank a 3-pointer before Evan Ward made back-to-back buckets to pad the lead. Ward grabbed a board for a basket at the buzzer to end the first quarter with a 13-9 advantage for McLean.
Dawson Springs rallied to tie the game at 21 with 3:40 left in the second quarter, but the Cougars went on 15-1 run to close the half to take a 36-22 lead. McLean County scored the first six points of the second half and was out front 52-29 after three quarters. The Cougars finished the game strong and sealed the 74-52 win over the Panthers.
Floyd hit three 3s and led McLean County with 21 points and three steals. Brawner was perfect from the line and had a 3-pointer with a total of 18 points and six boards. Ward scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Lee had eight points and four rebounds, four steals and four assists. Cline had four points and five boards. Brady Dame had four each in points and assists. Noah Patrick netted a 3-pointer. Durbin and Will Taylor each had a basket while Declan Scott added a free throw and made three assists.
“We bounced back today and were able to put another win on the board,” Lynam said. “We didn’t play the best early on, but we figured it out and had a nice run in the middle of the game where we outscored them 21-1 over a six-minute span. We were not at full strength with Dame and Ward seeing limited action, but we had other guys step up, like Clay Brawner, who played well inside.”
The Cougars travel to Ohio County to face the Eagles for a 7:45 p.m. game today, January 20. McLean County will play Breckinridge County on Saturday, January 22 at the Sportscenter Shootout in Owensboro. Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.
