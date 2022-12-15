The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team had a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since the 2006-07 year after a 67-54 win over Crittenden County at home on Dec. 5.
The Cougars fell 66-48 at Ohio County on Dec. 9 before ending the week with a 58-44 victory over Heritage Christian in the Edward Jones Shootout held at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School on Dec. 10.
McLean County jumped out to an early lead over the Rockets last Tuesday and ended the first quarter up 23-11. The Cougars extended the advantage to 15 points by halftime, but Crittenden County scored the first five points of the second half to narrow the gap. McLean County quickly rebounded and was up by 20 to start the final quarter, ending the game with a 67-54 win.
Jaxon Floyd led the Cougars with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Gunnar Revelett had 15 points, a rebound, three assists, two steals and a block.
Brodie Cline had 14 points, six rebounds, a steal and an assist. Evan Ward had six points, 10 boards, two steals, an assist and a block. Cruz Lee had four points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. HB Whitaker had a basket, two boards and an assist.
The game at Ohio County was an intense battle and a very physical game from the onset. The score stayed tight with McLean County edging ahead 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles jumped out front 29-24 by the half.
The Cougars came out of the locker room strong and regained the lead in under a minute. Jaxon Floyd grabbed a rebound and dribbled outside with a step-back three-pointer followed by a couple points in the paint. The game then stayed close the entire third quarter with several ties and lead changes.
Cruz Lee swooped in and stole a pass, driving in for a layup all alone before any defenders crossed half-court. Brodie Cline assisted Lee with a three-pointer before Floyd gave an assist from across the court for another triple score from the corner by Lee.
Floyd dribbled in and went up against defenders for a basket just before the buzzer to end the third quarter with the game knotted up at 42.
A procedural technical against the Cougars early in the final quarter disrupted the momentum of the game and McLean County began to lose steam. Ohio County capitalized on the opportunity and ended the game with a 66-48 win.
Three players had a total of nine three-pointers and all but one of the points for the Cougars, with half of the team’s final score coming from outside the arc.
Jaxon Floyd led with quadruple threes and another 26 points, five rebounds and an assist. Cruz Lee had triple threes with a total of 13 points, four rebounds and three each in steals and assists. Brodie Cline had a three and a total of eight points, seven boards, two assists and a steal. Evan Ward had a free throw, five rebounds and two each in steals and blocks.
“Despite the loss at Ohio County, we had a pretty good week of basketball,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “We played pretty well at Ohio County until the last 5:00. We kind of ran out of gas and the technical foul certainly didn’t help us.”
McLean County was up by three at the end of the first quarter against the Warriors in Madisonville on Saturday. The Cougars doubled their lead by halftime and did it again in the third quarter, ending the game with a 58-44 win over Heritage Christian.
Cruz Lee was named Most Valuable Player on Saturday, hitting five of six from the line to lead McLean with 18 points, three rebounds and four steals.
Gunnar Revelett had 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks. Evan Ward had nine points, three each in rebounds and assists along with two steals and two blocks.
Jaxon Floyd had five points, two boards, five assists, a steal and a block. Brodie Cline had four points, three rebounds, five assists and a block. HB Whitaker had a basket and an assist.
Jax Lee hit both his free throws and grabbed a rebound. Will Taylor had a free throw, three boards and two steals. Elijah Baldwin also had a free throw and Declan Scott made an assist.
“We didn’t play so well, especially in the first half,” said Lynam. “But Cruz Lee and Will Taylor had outstanding games, Lee on the offensive end and Taylor on the defensive end. We were able to get a sizable lead by the end of the third quarter.”
The Cougars will be on the road to Edmonson County for the 3rd Region All “A” Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m. McLean County will host the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament Dec. 19 and 20. The Cougars will face Hopkins County Central at 12:30 p.m. and Bethlehem at 7 p.m. on Monday.
