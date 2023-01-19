The McLean County High School boys basketball team is currently 13-5 after a 63-49 win at Grayson County on Jan. 14.
The win last Saturday gives the Cougars 73 wins over the past four years and ties the most wins in program history for any four-year stretch.
McLean County was up by a basket at the end of the first quarter at Grayson County. The Cougars fell behind 25-24 in the second quarter before jumping back out front 31-27 by the half. McLean County then went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter to gain control of the game and sustained the momentum in the fourth, ending with a 63-49 win on the road.
Gunnar Revelett was perfect from the line and led the Cougars with 17 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Cruz Lee had triple threes and a total of 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 100% from the line.
Brodie Cline had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Jaxon Floyd had 11 points, four rebounds and 10 assists. Evan Ward had seven points, 10 boards, three assists, a steal and four blocks.
Grayson County is always a tough place to play, according to head coach Darren Lynam.
“We played pretty well across the board and led most of the game,” he said. “We had balanced scoring with all of our starters and that makes a team hard to guard.”
McLean County will host Ohio County for a girls and boys varsity games on Friday, Jan. 20. The Lady Cougars will play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars will be at home again on Jan. 24 for a game against Dawson Springs with tipoff at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.