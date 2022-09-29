The McLean County High School football team ended its winning streak with a loss at Butler County on Sept. 23. The Cougars fell 27-12 to the Bears.
McLean County rushed for 164 yards and went 6-15 passing for 147 yards. Brodie Cline was 2-6 with 51 yards. Ayden Rice was 3-8 with 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Cline led the Cougars in rushing with 61 yards from 10 trips. Baldwin racked up 56 yards in six trips and 103 yards from three receptions, including the two touchdown passes from Rice.
Evan Ward caught several passes and also led McLean County defensively with 11 tackles, including two sacks. Zach Clayton had six stops while Rice and Will Taylor both had five. Baldwin, Cline and Coby Dant each had four stops in the game.
The initial kickoff went to the Cougars and Cline immediately completed a pass to Taylor for a 16-yard gain. Taylor, Clayton and Lucas Mauzy moved the ball before a fumble was recovered by the Bears.
McLean County held them and got the ball back with a turnover on downs. Cline took a keeper for 18 yards wiggling through defenders. Baldwin then went up the middle, twisting and bouncing off Bears like a pinball machine for a 42-yard gain. That run brought the ball to the edge of the red zone early in the second quarter with still no points on the board.
Both teams fought hard for the next several minutes and the game remained scoreless until Butler County found the end zone with 1:49 left in the half. The Bears then jumped out front 21-0 by the end of the third quarter and Baldwin returned the next kickoff 18 yards.
Rice went under center and made a couple passes to Ward that were caught just outside of bounds and ruled incomplete as the game rolled into the final quarter. Cline and Taylor moved the ball before Baldwin completed a halfback pass to Ward for a 13-yard gain. The Cougars were at fourth and ten when Rice found Baldwin with a touchdown pass to get on the board with 8:59 left to play.
The next kickoff by Jacob Capps was stopped at midfield by Jackson Reynolds and the McLean County defense went to work. Taylor made a quick tackle for a loss of four on the first play and the Bears were shook. Two consecutive penalties for Butler County set them back to second and 25. Isaiah Algood made a stop before Ward delivered one of his sacks for a loss of nine yards. The series ended with a turnover on downs.
The Cougar offense took possession in their own territory. Taylor immediately moved the ball before Rice took a keeper for a gain of five. Rice then reared back and sailed a huge pass to Baldwin who ran it home with some great blocking by Aden Bolden for a 55-yard scoring play. McLean County had quickly narrowed the gap 21-12 with just over two minutes left in the game.
The next kickoff to the Bears was fumbled, but they recovered just before Ethan Crowe came in with the stop. Butler County snuck into the end zone again with 1:29 left to play, but the Cougars went right back after it. Rice returned the next kickoff five yards before taking a keeper for another seven. He then completed a 15-yard pass to Ward that brought the ball just outside the red zone. Unfortunately, time was not in their favor and the clock ran out with McLean County coming up short 27-12.
“We had some early injuries that took the air out of us,” said head coach Zach Wagner. “The team showed resiliency to keep playing despite the early adversity and now we will regroup and get back to work.”
“We battled back and brought the game to within one score late in the fourth,” said defensive coordinator Justin Cook.
The Cougars will be on the road to Allen County-Scottsville to face Coach Bradley Hood’s Patriots this Friday, Sept. 30. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
