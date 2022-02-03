The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is currently 12-8 after a loss to Muhlenberg County at home on Jan. 28. The Cougars fell 53-37 to the Mustangs.
Jaxon Floyd split defenders and drove to the basket to put McLean County on the board last Friday night in Calhoun. Cruz Lee went up over a couple Mustangs for a basket before Floyd assisted Lee with another bucket that tied the game at six. Muhlenberg County then went on an 8-0 run to jump out front 14-6 by the end of the first quarter.
Bryce Durbin assisted Brady Dame with a bucket before Dame gave an assist to Brodie Cline for a three-pointer. The Cougars moved the ball the length of the court with a few quick passes that ended with Durbin for two points, but several three-pointers by the Mustangs had McLean trailing by 10. Floyd sank a couple free throws and Dame grabbed a board for a basket at the buzzer to end the half with Muhlenberg County ahead 23-17.
The Mustangs started the second half with another seven-point run before Floyd dribbled up to a defender and made a quick jump shot. Lee then gave an assist to Durbin at the basket; Durbin hesitated just enough to let the defender start to go up and then he easily put it through the rim as the Mustang came down empty-handed.
Dame added a bucket and a foul shot before taking an assist from Cline for a three-pointer. Durbin then assisted Dame who turned and immediately put up another three at the buzzer to end the third quarter with McLean still behind 43-30.
Dame had another three-pointer and the Cougars added a few foul shots in the final minutes, but it was not enough to close the gap. Muhlenberg County made the difference from outside the arc and took the win 53-37.
Brady Dame led McLean County with triple threes and a total of 17 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Jaxon Floyd had eight points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Cruz Lee had five points, three boards, two steals and an assist. Bryce Durbin had four points, a rebound and two assists. Brodie Cline had a three-pointer, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Evan Ward grabbed a rebound and two steals and also made a block. James Haerle had a rebound and Noah Patrick made a steal.
“We fought and played hard all night and our effort was there, but we just had too many turnovers,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “You can’t afford to have that against a team of their caliber. We have three weeks left before the district and some tough teams between now and then to get us prepared for it.”
The Cougars will participate in the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter this weekend. McLean County will face Hopkins County Central on Friday, Feb. 4, with tipoff at 6 p.m. The Cougars will play Louisville Collegiate on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. McLean County will finish the day with a game against Foundation Christian Academy at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.