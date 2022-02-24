The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team finished the 2021-22 regular season with an 18-9 record. The Cougars are ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in RPI and 8th in the state in defensive average, giving up only 49.1 points per game.
McLean County hosted the Butler County Bears on Feb. 15 for Senior Night with a 63-55 win. The Cougars had their final regular season game at home against Whitesville Trinity on Feb. 17. McLean County had a 57-49 victory over the Raiders.
Brady Dame put up a couple baskets for the Cougars to start last Tuesday on Senior Night. Dame then grabbed a defensive rebound and took off, giving an assist to James Haerle waiting in the paint.
Dame caught a big pass in transition and turned around to put up a quick three-pointer before the Bears’ defense could react. Jaxon Floyd added a three of his own and Evan Ward fought for a rebound that he cashed in to give McLean County a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Floyd drove in and spun around with a jumper to start the second quarter. Carter Riley drove the baseline and went around a defender with a successful hook shot.
Floyd then assisted Ward who added a free throw after drawing a foul and the Cougars were out front 23-18 at intermission.
Dame assisted Cruz Lee with a three at the top of the key to start the second half. McLean County added a basket and a couple foul shots before Dame set up under the basket and shot another assist out to Lee for a triple-point basket.
A few more free throws and a bucket ended the third quarter with the Cougars ahead 39-30.
McLean County started the final quarter with an 8-0 run that gave them a 17-point lead, the biggest of the game. Dame made a theft and went on a fast-break toward the goal, but opted to give a no-look assist to Lee who grabbed it on the run for two.
The Cougars moved the ball quickly around the entire court, ending with an assist by Floyd to Dame at the basket. Bryce Durbin then drove in for a bucket.
Ward made an inbound pass to Dame that covered half the court and Dame caught the ball with one hand on the run, much like he did on the gridiron many times for the Cougars.
Dame then took it all the way home with a reverse layup. Brodie Cline inbounded the ball to Dame at half-court who immediately turned and shot an assist to Lee for an easy layup. McLean County ended the game with several successful free throws to seal a 63-55 win over Butler.
Brady Dame led the Cougars with 26 points, seven rebounds and assists, five steals and a block. Cruz Lee was perfect from the line and had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Evan Ward put up eight points, grabbed four boards and made a steal and a block. Jaxon Floyd had seven points, four each in rebounds and assists along with two steals.
Bryce Durbin had four points and a rebound. Carter Riley and James Haerle each had a basket in the game. Brodie Cline hit both his free throws and made a steal.
“We played a really solid game from start to finish,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “Butler County has as good of a team as they have had in a good while with 15 wins for the season. We got behind a little bit early, but after we went on a run to grab the lead we controlled the game the rest of the night.”
McLean County faced off against the Whitesville Trinity Raiders last Thursday for the final game on their home court this season. Brady Dame shot an assist from one corner to the opposite wing where Jaxon Floyd fired off a shot from outside the arc. Bryce Durbin assisted Brodie Cline with a three-pointer and Dame gave Cline an assist for another.
Cline then grabbed a board for a basket before James Haerle assisted Cruz Lee with a three to end the first quarter with the Cougars ahead 14-11.
Whitesville came back to sneak ahead 22-21 at the half, but McLean County came out of the locker room strong and quickly recaptured the lead.
Floyd netted a triple pointer before Evan Ward assisted Dame with a bounce -pass in the paint. Lee tapped away a loose rebound and scooped it up on the run, ending at the other basket with a Euro step layup.
The Cougars moved the ball well all around the court on offense and assisted one another with several baskets. Defensively, McLean County kept after the Raiders and caused several turnovers.
The Cougars stretched out for a 15-point advantage in the fourth quarter and ended the game with a 57-49 win over Trinity.
Brodie Cline led McLean County with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. Jaxon Floyd had 13 points, four rebounds and two each in steals and assists.
Brady Dame had nine points, six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal. Cruz Lee also had nine points, four boards, two steals and two assists.
Bryce Durbin had three points and an assist. Evan Ward had a basket, six boards, two assists, a steal and a block. James Haerle had a bucket, seven rebounds and an assist. Declan Scott had two free throws and Carter Riley added one foul shot.
“We have had a nice run to end the regular season with four straight wins,” said Lynam. “We played well against Butler County and Whitesville; both teams are over .500 for the year.”
The Cougars faced Ohio County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament earlier this week at Muhlenberg County High School. The winner will face Muhlenberg County in the championship game tonight, Feb. 24. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
