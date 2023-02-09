The McLean County High School boys basketball team hosted the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter this past weekend. The Cougars won 56-55 against Breckinridge County on Feb. 3. McLean County had a solid 61-27 victory over Foundation Christian Academy before coming up short 53-30 against Whitesville Trinity on Feb. 4.
The Cougars are now 17-7 and have already accomplished a winning season for the fourth year in a row. The last four-year stint of winning seasons for McLean County was 1982-1985.
The Cougars struck first last Friday at the Sportscenter, but the Fighting Tigers answered back and the Big Cat Battle was on as excitement grew. The first quarter ended with McLean ahead by a single point.
The second period started with a battle of threes as both teams netted shots from outside the arc and the game stayed tight. Cline sank a couple foul shots and followed with a board for a bucket and one after drawing a foul. Floyd made a theft and went on a full-court dash, passing off to Ward who shot an immediate assist to Revelett at the basket.
The Cougars then made several quick passes before Taylor assisted Floyd with another triple pointer to give McLean a 10-point lead. A few more snappy passes around the arc ended with an assist from Floyd to Revelett waiting at the basket with a deuce that ended the half with McLean up 33-22.
The Fighting Tigers narrowed the gap to just four points by the end of the third quarter and tied the game with just over two minutes left to play. Foul shots and a basket by Floyd kept the game knotted up with 43 seconds on the clock.
A successful free throw by Lee gave the Cougars a one-point advantage with only two seconds left in the game and possession with Breckinridge County. All players spread out on the Tigers’ end of the court as they slung a full-court inbound pass. Cline swooped in and stole the pass as the buzzer sounded to seal the 56-55 victory for McLean. The win is the fourth in a row against Breckinridge County after not having beaten them in over 25 years, previously.
Jaxon Floyd was named Player of Game, leading the Cougars with five three-pointers and a total of 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Brodie Cline had 13 points, five rebounds, four steals, a block and an assist. Gunnar Revelett had 12 points, three rebounds, four steals, two assists and the same in blocks. Cruz Lee had eight points, two assists, three steals and a block. Evan Ward had a rebound, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Will Taylor had a rebound, an assist and a steal.
McLean County jumped out to an early lead and put the game away early against Foundation Christian Academy last Saturday. The Cougars doubled the score of the Falcons in the first quarter and maintained that advantage until the end, finishing with a 61-27 victory.
Gunnar Revelett was named Player of Game and led McLean with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. Evan Ward had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Jax Lee had a couple threes and a total of eight points and a steal.
Brodie Cline also had eight points, three assists and the same in steals. Zane Decker had six points, a rebound and a steal. Jaxon Floyd had five points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal. Noah Patrick also had five points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Cruz Lee had four points, two boards, an assist and a steal. HB Whitaker also had four points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The first half against Whitesville Trinity was a close affair with several ties, but the Cougars could not manage to secure a lead. The Raiders pulled ahead by 10 just after halftime, but McLean County fought back to chip away at it and were trailing by just a single point with only 1:00 left on the clock. Time eventually ran out with Whitesville on top 53-50.
Jaxon Floyd was perfect from the line and led the Cougars with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Gunnar Revelett had nine points, two rebounds and three assists. Brodie Cline had eight points, four boards, four steals and two assists. Cruz Lee had seven points, a rebound, a steal and an assist. Evan Ward had five points, five boards, two steals, an assist and a block. Noah Patrick sank a three-pointer and grabbed two rebounds. Will Taylor had a basket, three boards and an assist.
“It’s always nice to play in the SportsCenter and while we didn’t play the best this weekend, we did come out with two wins,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “We gutted one out against Breckinridge County after giving up a double-digit lead. Our presses and traps really bothered them and it probably won the game for us. With only having a few games left, we are striving to continue to get better heading into the District Tournament in a couple of weeks.”
The Cougars will host Trigg County tonight, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The team will be on the road to Logan County on Saturday for a game at 3:30 p.m. The next home game will be against Hopkins County Central on Valentine’s Day at 7:30 p.m.
