The McLean County High School boys basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a 21-9 record. This is the second most wins in school history behind the 1984 and 2020 teams who both won 22.
The team record over the last four years is 81-41. This is the fourth consecutive winning season for the Cougars and the first time that has been achieved since 1982 to 1985.
The six seniors will graduate having played in a program that won more games in their four-year high school career than any other senior group. These seniors played on back-to-back 20+ win seasons which is the first time in school history.
The Cougars ended the season with a battle against Muhlenberg County in the 10th District Tournament on Feb. 21. The game went into overtime before the Mustangs sealed the win 65-60.
The Mustangs jumped out front early in the game and were leading by seven at the end of the first quarter. McLean County trimmed the lead to only four by the half and went into intermission trailing 29-25.
Muhlenberg County pulled ahead by seven again by the end of the third quarter, but the Cougars clawed their way back to tie it up at 55 and send the game into overtime. The Mustangs finished off with a 65-60 win over McLean.
Evan Ward and Brodie Cline both led the Cougars with 15 points. Ward had triple threes and four rebounds along with a steal. Cline had a couple three-pointers, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jaxon Floyd had a three-pointer with a total of 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal.
Gunnar Revelett had 10 points, an assist, a steal and a block. Cruz Lee had a couple threes and a total of nine points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Will Taylor grabbed two rebounds and made a steal along with an assist.
“We didn’t make it back to the Sportscenter like we all wanted to, but we had a really fine season winning 21 games,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “Muhlenberg County came in and played as well as they have all year and we just came up a play short against them. Of course, they proved that the game against us was no fluke when they beat Ohio County to win the District Championship. They have been a quality program for a very long time and we like to feel that is where we are getting ourselves now, as well.”
Coach Lynam reflected on coaching this team over the last four years and the accomplishments of the senior class. “
The seniors all had big moments in big games that helped us to the record we had and they should be proud of their efforts. I am grateful for what they gave to the team the last four years. This is the first group I have seen through all four years of their high school career and they will certainly be missed!”
While the team is losing a large senior group with a great deal of experience, the cupboard isn’t completely bare, according to Lynam.
“Brodie Cline and Gunnar Revelett were our second and third leading scorers and they are two pretty good pieces to start with for next year. We have already challenged the current group of sophomores and freshmen to step up their off-season efforts and join those two in being able to hopefully have another successful season again next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.