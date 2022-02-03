McLean County farmers and producers have been approved to submit applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) through U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
According to USDA, the ECP provides emergency funding and technical assistance to both farmers and ranchers to help rehabilitate farmland and conservation structures damaged by natural disasters and help with implementing emergency water conservation measures in case of severe droughts.
Melanie Barnes, county executive director, announced Jan. 25 that the county was approved to accept applications for the program that was created to help assist producers with costs associated with restoring agricultural land due to the tornadoes that came through the western part of the commonwealth the weekend of Dec. 10.
“The weekend of the storm, we started gathering evidence to see if we could qualify,” Barnes said. “We had to submit a request to the national office and it had to be approved. I have a county committee … and ask them if they thought if we had enough damage in the county to help justify implementing.”
Pictures of damages were submitted to the national office and Barnes said that getting approved wasn’t difficult due to the storm coverage being broadcast “on every news station.”
Though the county did not receive substantial damage during the weather event, Barnes said that the county was approved for debris removal, while other counties such as Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio have been approved for the program in their respective entities.
Barnes recalls that they were given approval for ECP in early January and sign ups began Jan. 18.
The mission of the program is to get producers’ land back into pre-tornado shape and that damages that occurred before the tornadoes do not qualify.
Per the USDA, eligible lands include commercial farming, ranching and orchard operations, growing nursery stock and Christmas tree plantations and grazing for commercial livestock production.
Respective producers will have to record to the agency the amount of acreage that was affected, with approved applicants receiving up to 75% of the cost for restoration and up to 90% for limited-resource farm households that have had both low farm sales and low household income for two straight years, with low farm sales defined as direct or indirect gross farms sales not more than $180,300 and low household income meaning that current-year income falls below the national poverty level for a family of four with two children, or less than half of the county median household income.
“They’re going to physically have to get out and walk the field,” Barnes said. “...We only actually pay for the actual amount of debris. So, we’re telling the producers (that) if you scooted all that debris to one corner of the farm, how much land would that encompass?”
Producers that sustained damage from the tornadoes are to submit a request for assistance through the program before beginning any rehabilitation of their respective properties, though Barnes notes that some may want to get a head start due to the livelihood of crops and livestock and can request a waiver.
“We’re going to look at every situation case-by-case,” Barnes said. “Just because the producer has already cleaned that up does not mean that they’re not eligible.”
Barnes said that there is a county FSA committee made up of three different producers from each section of the county and an advisor that will complete evaluations from each approved producer and allocate potential funds.
While the original plan was for the committee to hold on-site inspections, Barnes said that the committee has been approved to waive the on-site inspection in favor of an honor system due to the amount of damage being well-known and rising COVID rates.
Producers are highly encouraged to make an appointment with the county’s FSA office as the office is not allowing outside visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barnes plans to have her staff meet with producers at McLean County Extension Office or 4-H building at Myer Creek Park.
Barnes said that she and her staff will sit down with each producer and take out area maps that producers will identify where the damage or debris is located.
The completion of the inspection does not guarantee that cost-share funding will not necessarily be distributed.
“We have been approved to implement the program, but we have not been approved for funding,” Barnes said. “Washington hasn’t given us any money yet. Once the sign up is over, we will tally up all the applications and submit a request for the amount of funding to cover our applications. Even though the producer has to come in and tell us; at that point, we’re not guaranteed the funding.”
Deadline to submit applications is March 3.
For more information about the ECP program including the application process, visit fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/conservation-programs/emergency-conservation/index or contact the county FSA office at 270-273-3918.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
