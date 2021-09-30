The McLean County Home Center may be under construction sooner rather than later.
At the county fiscal court meeting on Sept. 23, the members unanimously voted on moving forward with the new schematics for the new building structure.
Despite rumors of the center changing the location, the new building will be constructed on the previous lot at 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun.
The previous building was destroyed in a fire in December.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said that he and Scott Settle, senior services program director, met with architects of RBS Design Group about the final design of the new facility.
During these meetings, Dame and Settle had to make some changes and compromises.
“We looked at the three examples that they gave us and we (came) up with a finalized hybrid schematic that did away with the porch area,” Dame said. “But what we did was replace it with two drive under canopies. What that will do is that it will allow citizens that tend, or go to, the senior center, to be able to unload themselves or any goods or supplies out of the weather. We didn’t have that capability before. In McLean County, when it rains, it pours.”
Settle said he would’ve preferred to have kept the porch as part of the design but rebuilding the senior center is the priority.
“Well, the seniors like the porches where they can go out … but it is what it is,” Settle said. “I would like to see the porches back but I’m not going to complain. We’re just ready to get the (Home Place) back.”
Dame said the canopy design would benefit the food services staff, who use the facility often, and that there will be an elevated driving platform in order for everyone to have access without any issues.
“Those that attend the facility in good health or if some have accessibility issues, (we) will be able to cater all audiences now,” Dame said. “We didn’t necessarily have that capability before. (It’s) a prime example that out of a bad situation (with the fire), we’re going to have good improvements.”
Dame said that facility will be laid out differently than the previous Home Place, where there will be common areas open to the public to use and to rent for events, but there will be dedicated and locked space for senior services equipment.
“We won’t have to worry about keeping all our records and work areas safe. They will be closed to the public.” Dame said. “We also want to have a facility for families, wedding parties … to rent for those events and you can do those events here (in the county). It will have all of the audio and video capabilities, projector screens. …It’ll be nice.”
Settle also believes the upgrades in technology and other utilities will make the building more modernized, which is something he’s excited about.
“We’re gonna have a better kitchen that’s really going to help out serving the meals,” Settle said. “It will be more efficient and more economical. I’m looking forward to that.”
Dame said that he has sent the approval from the fiscal court meeting to RBS. RBS will then send a request for proposal (RFP) for a site survey while Dame will be working on getting permits with Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Water in Frankfort to raise the site above the base flood elevation as the building will still be located in a flood plain.
“It’ll cost us more funding to do that, to raise that site,” Dame said. “But if we’re gonna build it, then we’re gonna build it right. We’re gonna do it right the whole way.”
Once the site is surveyed, Dame said they plan on removing the existing building pad, which was also damaged by the fire, and then figuring out the logistics of how to run the utilities such as water and sewer with the new building layout.
Dame said that one of the main goals with the new site is to have a larger parking area and easier access for vehicles to drive in and out of the property.
“I want to build for the intended increase in use, especially since it’s a centrally located facility,” Dame said. “My ultimate goal if funding does not become an issue is to add a secondary drive. You’ll have an ingress and egress drive, or two-way driveways, which will help with traffic flow. When we have larger events, that facility is packed.”
Dame has been in conversations with the insurance company, Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), about the design schematics and said they are all “on board” with moving forward.
“When we do the RFP, we will send those to not only the businesses in the paper to advertise but also to the insurance company,” Dame said. “They’ve been in lock-key-and-step with us from day one. They’ve already sent a $500,000 installment so we have the cash on hand to start this work. As of right now, we will not need to borrow any funds to make this replacement to move forward in an expedited fashion. ...I think it’s a true statement to say we are moving as fast as we can.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.