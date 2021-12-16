County avoids major storm damage, helps out neighbors in Bremen

McLean County was able to dodge major damage from the tornadoes and severe weather that arrived in the commonwealth late Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday left many western Kentucky counties, such as Muhlenberg and Ohio, devastated and displaced.
“McLean County dodged a major one …,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. “We were fortunate there that we didn’t have any major events or damages….”
“We are thankful as a county that we didn’t sustain any true major damage and certainly we didn’t have any lives lost,” said McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell.
The cities of Beech Grove, Island and Sacramento were put on alert to be affected by the storm, but the tornadoes did not cause any major damage, upon further inspection Saturday morning.
“Our community is blessed to have very little damage, as far as I know…,” said Island Mayor Vicki Hughes. “We experienced power outages most of the night with most … power restored in the early morning. Phone and internet service has been working on and off all day.”
Hughes said that many churches and families opened their facilities and homes to come use for shelter.
Extensive damage narrowly missed the county, with the tornadoes hitting Moorman in Muhlenberg County, which is just south of Island on U.S. 431. However, the roof of the old Livermore Furniture & Hardware Co. building, at the corner of W. Third and Main streets, came off, but it didn’t cause any damages to the surrounding area or neighborhood.
Throughout Friday night and Saturday morning, Dame said that he was communicating with other judge-executives such as Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee and Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston when the tornado touched down in their respective counties to get a feel of the severity of the situation.
“Based on the real-time reports I was getting from them, it was bad,” Dame said.
Dame has access to an emergency management radio that he decided to use.
“I turned it on and I could hear all the channels (of) law enforcement, fire and medical,” Dame said. “The amount of run volume that we were receiving really was a good indication that I needed to probably head to the courthouse.”
While being able to avoid severe destruction, Sacramento residents were without power for about 18 hours, with power being restored at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
Dame said that he, along with Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard, worked together with county Emergency Management Agency Director Terry Dossett and Frizzell to do a door-to-door wellness check on all citizens.
Dame also notes that senior services director Scott Settle reached out to all all-home residents that the county regularly checks on to confirm that they had working food, heat and resources.
“I think for what we were dealt, I think we handled it very well,” Dame said.
Due to the power outages in Sacramento, McLean County Public Schools closed on Monday due to Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School not having electricity and some students and their families not having power at home.
“...It didn’t just affect Sacramento …. We have kids that go to middle school and high school too,” said superintendent Tommy Burrough. “We didn’t want them to have to worry about anything. We’ve had community members lose family. It was just something that we needed to do to try to help.”
The district will resumed classes Tuesday with a make-up planned pending state approval and possible waivers.
Burrough mentioned that all schools are currently working to collect supplies to surrounding communities that have been affected by the tornado.
While the county did not sustain serious damage or concerns, Dame said that debris made its way across county lines.
“There’s quite a few pieces of debris countywide,” Dame said. “We had some private individuals I saw on a post that found … a property tax check that was written to Graves County sheriff. There’s a lot the debris in the fields when the sun (came) up that morning.”
Dame asks residents who find items of that nature or of personal value to contact the courthouse to make them aware in order to attempt to locate the owners.
“...That’s just the right thing to do,” Dame said. “Some people have lost everything — all their memories and pictures and items of value. Sometimes that picture can mean the world to somebody.”
After assessing that damage in the county was minimal, Dame and Frizzell, along with county law enforcement, road department and EMS headed out to Bremen, in Muhlenberg County, Saturday morning, which has been considered one of the heaviest hit areas in the state.
“We’re trying to offer any resources we can,” Dame said. “I know if this was the other way around, they would helping us as much as they could.”
“...We are sorrowful for our neighbors in Muhlenberg,” Frizzell said. “Obviously they have suffered some loss of lives. Lives that not only affect their community but ours as well.”
Dame said that the trip to Bremen proved difficult at first.
“A lot of the roads to get to Bremen that were impacted were impassable,” Dame said. “Emotionally, the hardest part from what I heard where I was at was the fact that we had calls coming in and we physically not get our resources to there. We made it to the county line and from after there, it was a struggle.”
When they were able to get into Bremen, Dame said that the scene was “hard to describe.”
“It’s something more in depth than what you would see in most of the movies,” Dame said. “Just the sheer magnitude of the tornado based on videos that I saw with lightning in the background to show it, the swath that was impacted would match which most are saying the scope of the tornado was. Entire houses that were there, and I’ve gone through Bremen my entire life — it was like they never even existed.”
During this time, Frizzell said that he was seeing many efforts from surrounding communities helping out any way they could, such as having food delivered to first responders to the command post at the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department.
“...It was enough to feed three armies,” Frizzell said. “It just kept coming in. We were able to stay fed and we’re able to have the energy to keep going. Of course, we run a lot on adrenaline and getting the job done because that’s what we sign up to do.
“It was overwhelming (with) the amount of volunteers and all of the fire departments.”
The severe damage made Dame aware of what the county needed to make improvements on.
“There are two or three things that we’re going to work on,” Dame said. “(For example), more redundancies on our tornado warning sirens. We’ve had some issues with those and we were already trying to fix them but you couldn’t get the supplies because of COVID logistics. Secondly, we don’t have an active fully-staff emergency response team that’s trained. We need that, because when I’m busy, everybody calls me or calls (Frizzell) or call dispatch when we’re trying to put out the initial wave. We need people behind us to do the things to make sure that it all functions properly. I think we would be remissed if we didn’t take notes from what we’ve seen and try to be ready in the event that something happens again. I think history has shown us that it will at some point.”
