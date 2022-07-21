As of Monday, July 18, McLean County had 19 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The death toll remained the same, with 54 occurring since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 29.5 and was declared to be in the red zone, meaning a high number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, July 15.
Statewide, there have been 12,798 new cases reported for the last week, totaling 1,432,660 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been a total of 16,293 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 37.75 per 100,000 population and a positivity rate of 17.70%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart on Friday, 14 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 45 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 61 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, July 14, Gov. Andy Beshear said that there the commonwealth has been seeing “an increase in transmission” and “legitimate increase in hospitalizations.”
“People need to be weary,” he said. “Certainly, if people are in the groups that this virus harms the most, they should definitely think about taking extra steps.
“It is now fair to say that we have seen an escalation since our low point,” he said Thursday. “But that escalation is nowhere near what prior increases were. It’s not spiking up like we saw in the past. It looks like it’s more of a slow climb.”
Beshear said that the virus doesn’t seem as deadly as it was with previous variants, but is still cause for concern.
“...It is harming and taking lives and we need to be wary of that,” he said.
Beshear said that hospitalizations have remained low, but have increased recently, though not near to the point as previously seen.
“It is a slow, maybe steady, increase,” he said. “It is not a spike like alpha or delta or original omicron; and that is because, in my opinion, of vaccinations. It is because of the steps that people take to protect themselves. It’s because of possibly some natural immunity, though I think you’ll hear that reinfection is more possible now than ever before.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, emphasized that cases are going up, but that may not be entirely reflected in statistics because more people are testing at home, which is a good thing.
“... You should use those tools to be responsible to find disease when it’s present, to stay home when you’re sick,” he said.
Stack said that it’s important to remember community level recommendations when cases are rising. He highlighted the decision by Toyota in Georgetown to reinstate requirements to wear masks.
“I think this is important and I want to applaud Toyota for doing that and encourage other employers to consider what’s appropriate in your setting,” he said.
Stack said that we are “solidly at a phase in the pandemic in the United States” where people who are vulnerable, such as those 60 and older, or those with major medical problems or compromised immune systems, need to take extra precautions in both red and possibly yellow counties.
“...Wear a mask if you have to go indoors. If you can avoid crowded indoor events, you probably should do that,” he said. “You should think about that because clearly, all of us who go out in public can see the multitude of society is moving on and is going to continue doing their activities, so you have to take those extra steps to keep yourself safe.”
Stack said the new subvariant of omicron, BA.5, spreads “way faster” and “way easier” than the earlier versions of COVID, but does not appear to be as dangerous.
“ ... We have all got to take this seriously. (It) doesn’t mean we don’t go on with life, but this is here to stay ... so I think we still should continue to treat it with a dose of respect.”
