McLean County hosted the 15th annual Calhoun Harvest Day on Saturday at Myer Creek Park.
Nancy Dant, a coordinator for the festival, said this year’s event was “above and beyond what was expected.”
“This was the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” she said, “and I think it had to do with the change of time.”
Until this year, the festival was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but changed to 3 to 8 p.m. The festival was also held a week later because McLean County Public Schools started at the end of August, pushing fall break back.
“We had a very good response on the change of time,” Dant said. “We also lucked up on the weather, it wasn’t very cold. Everybody seemed pleased, and it was very beautiful with the lights hung up.”
Children were able to trick-or-treat at all of the booths that had candy to give out. Dant said the one event that was canceled was the fire ring, which was nixed due to the burn ban.
Dant said the festival had over 35 vendors and several food trucks open to attendees.
“This was the first year of the haunted maze, which went over well,” she said. “If someone purchased a $5 armband, they were able to go through the maze as many times as they wanted.”
Blue Moon Frights out of Owensboro hosted the maze, packed with props, animatronics and actors.
Dant said now that the 2022 festival is over, the committee will meet the first week of November to discuss how this year’s event went. The first meeting for the 2023 festival will be held in April.
New to this year’s festival was the hay bale decorating contest and display. Bales were on sale for $20 for businesses, organizations and individuals to purchase to decorate.
The bales will be at the entrance of the park until Nov. 1 for visitors to view.
“We’re really proud of how those turned out,” Dant said, “and we plan to do them next year with 25 to 30 bales.”
McLean County resident Heather Moore has been attending the festival most years and enjoys the petting zoo the most. On Saturday, she was there with her friend’s children.
“The atmosphere is usually always kid-friendly,” she said. “They had a good turnout this year, which they normally do, but it’s better this year.”
Daviess County resident Carol Bryant had a booth for her shop, Carol’s Creations.
Bryant sells T-shirts, wooden signs, coffee cups and ornaments. This was the first time she was a vendor at Harvest Day.
“Everybody is very nice and very helpful,” she said. “I’m retired, and this is just something I started doing since I retired.”
Bryant said she thought the event was well-advertised and had a lot of entertainment options for the whole family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.