Rain showers didn’t deter McLean Countians and visitors from participating in the Halloween events on Monday evening.
And, for some areas, it was the first time in a while that annual traditions made anticipated returns.
The city of Livermore’s Halloween trick-or-treating event at city hall saw lines of children and families ready to make their way into the auditorium for the first time since 2019, which has typically brought out over 300 children from the county and beyond.
For city officials, it was a breath of fresh air seeing more than 675 trick-or-treater partaking in the festivities.
“It’s been really steady since 4 p.m.,” said Andrea Shelton, city clerk. “It’s great (to see people here). It’s normal …. I haven’t seen this many people in this building in 2 1/2 years, so that’s an awesome thing.”
“It feels good,” said Jesse Johnson, mayor of Livermore. “(I like) reaching out to the folks of the community and letting them know that we’re here for them.”
Johnson also feels grateful to be able to be part of some of the young ones’ first-time experiences with Halloween.
“That’s what it’s all about is giving (kids) a safe place to come to, and letting the parents know that this is a good atmosphere to bring them to,” he said.
Shevy Meeker, of Owensboro, was in attendance with his 2-year-old daughter Madeline, who was making friends with one of the inflatable Frankenstein monster decorations.
“Last year, we (trick-or-treated) here (in Livermore),” he said. “It’s great, especially considering the weather outside. We didn’t even know about it until we were walking by.”
But a little rain didn’t stop the “Halloween at the Park” event over at the Wooden Bridge Park in Island, where a number of families came all out in costumes and embraced the community feel.
“We’re so excited to see all the people out,” said Vicki Hughes, mayor of Island. “We’ve got a really good crowd. …We were sort of a little leery at first, …but obviously, there’s kids everywhere.”
And while the city of Sacramento also had their own happenings on Halloween night, a special occasion was put on for another species to enjoy the spooky season with the debut of the “Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest” on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Sacramento Walking Track.
Prizes were up for grabs for best dog costumes while face painting, balloon animals and dog treats were also available on site.
“We had 24 dog contestants,” said Natalie Hardin, organizer of the event. “We had more people as spectators that showed up that didn’t even have dogs.
“We didn’t expect that good of a turnout. It was absolutely amazing.”
Proceeds collected at the event were donated to the McLean County Animal Shelter in Calhoun, while Hardin said that additional donations such as “400 to 500 pounds” of cat and dog food was also accepted.
Hardin said the event plans to become an annual occurrence for years to come.
“We plan on it,” she said. “...Some people that don’t have kids or some people that have kids that are grown, … these are their babies ….”
For Johnson and Hughes, they will end their tenures as mayors this year but said they plan to still be involved in community-wide events like this for years to come.
“...I like to do this kind of stuff,” Hughes said.
