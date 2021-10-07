McLean County Ambulance Services will stay in the hands of the county.
Curtis Dame, judge-executive, posted on Facebook on Sept. 30, in response to circulating rumors that the county government has been exploring options to move the local ambulance service to privately run or owned agencies in Madisonville and Beaver Dam.
“These rumors are (five) months late and hold little, if any merit, to how the proceedings for county-funded services actually occur,” Dame said in the post. “Rest assured that, through the hard work of our employees and recent legislative changes regarding run reimbursement, that our service is here to (stay) and financially sound.”
However, Dame was not surprised about these conversations.
“This has been a conversation that has been ongoing since I got here,” Dame said. “If you look at the things that are the big draw in the county finances — I would be remiss if I didn’t say that EMS was one of them.”
Dame said that the county has historically had mismanagement of funds due to previous internal operations.
“Historically, the ambulance service has not received a proportion of the amount of reimbursements, because those reimbursement rates have not been adjusted with inflation over time,” Dame said. “Coupled with a different style of financial management with what we do currently, it would have been hard, and was, to track the day-in-day-out operations of our EMS service.”
Dame said that conversations exploring options to seek out private sectors did occur, but that it is not uncommon when trying to improve certain services.
“It’s not the only department that we’ve looked at doing better,” Dame said. “We did the same thing with 9-1-1. We looked at contracting 9-1-1 out.”
Dame said that changes on the state level eased the idea of keeping services under county control.
“Before the environment had changed in a positive way, with changes to legislation in the state of Kentucky on how they run reimbursement, regardless of whether it was a higher percentage of insurance claim capital reimbursement, or just the fact that we were getting more run reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid ..., that has allowed the service to be solvent,” Dame said. “For each run that we make or each call that we respond to, we billed that out for each one — the mileage, the inputs ….”
Dame said that the county EMS budget is approximately $900,000 a year, while a majority of the funds (an estimated $570,000 to $600,000) is for run reimbursement.
“If we’re staying busy, the reimbursement helps the county to run this service,” Dame said.
Prior to changes to state legislation and internal financial “fixes” in the county, Dame was worried that the county would not be able to retain the service or afford a private service.
Dame acknowledges that he had conversations with surrounding private services, but he found the options of retaining local control — and the level of service that he expected — wasn’t possible.
“Just (because) you talk about the option of private, the costs don’t go away,” Dame said. “The two private services that I had talked with … had the calculation that we would still obviously own our physical ambulances. It would be our asset to provide for the citizens — they would just basically provide the employees and the personnel.”
Dame said if they moved to a private sector, the county would still be responsible for buying the ambulance trucks and would spend between $250,000 to $300,000 and would not have “literal and complete control” of the budget.
“I’m committed to providing the best service we can to our citizens and retaining control,” Dame said. “With most of these agreements, if you got rid of the service, we would end up still paying, if not the same, but more because they just send you a bill, and you don’t have a choice — you have to pay it. Once you get rid of it, you can’t bring it back.”
Dame said that he had conversations with other surrounding counties about how to proceed with the ambulance service, especially those similar to McLean County’s demographic make-up.
“Ballard County was one of those (where) I talked to their treasurer, because they are a carbon copy of McLean County. They own their own ambulance service like we do. Their population is a little less than ours. Their economy is the same set-up ….,” Dame said. “That was a positive because we face the same issues ….”
Upon speaking with Ballard County, which runs its own EMS, Dame realized it was best to keep the services on county soil based on the number of runs that the county typically has and that it has staffing for 2.5 ambulances.
Rest assured, Dame said that money is not an issue.
“Our financial status for the ambulance service is solid and solvent,” Dame said. “Those two words are very important to me, because that was not the case when I got here.”
Having kept the service in-house, Dame is also on the search for a replacement for Marietta Worth, the EMS director who is slated to retire at the end of this month.
Dame is putting a priority on finding someone that can continue to stay on the “right path” of having a sustainable EMS service and be a jack of all trades, such as knowing how to supervise and having the ability to help write grants for new equipment for the department.
“Whoever we hire for this position not only has to be good on the medical side of the job, but also equally so in the management of the finances, budget and personnel,” Dame said. “I do take a top-down approach on the funds, because if one fund goes in the red … we have to pull from other funds to make that work. That’s very important, and that’s a lot of management.”
Dame said that it is very critical to provide this service to the county citizens and hire the right person for the job, considering hidden costs that the public typically isn’t aware of, such as workers’ compensation, response time and communications.
“Not only communication between the services but how we market our service to the citizens,” Dame said. “I want citizens to know that we have a very reliable and redundant service that is safe, efficient and will provide what they need when they need it.
“I want services to be top-notch. When we are this far out from a large city or metropolitan area, the service that we provide can be life and death ….”
Dame said that there are four qualified candidates for the EMS director position, and it will be narrowed down to three in the coming weeks, with two of them being interviewed in a special-called closed session with the fiscal court today.
“I want all of the court to interview these individuals because the role that this person will play is so important,” Dame said. “The ambulance service has quickly become probably a tie for the top funded department in the county budget, and depending on the run volume and the calls, I see it exceeding a $1 million operating budget in the next two or three years.”
Dame is looking forward to working with the new director in the coming years and having the ambulance service stay where it belongs.
“I’m committed to keeping it at the end of the day … because it’s a vital service,” Dame said.
