The McLean County Courthouse and other entities have begun seeing movement as part of the county’s $1.8 million energy efficiency project that will help improvements in infrastructure.
In September 2021, the McLean County Fiscal Court entered into an professional services contract with Perfection Group, a custom-designed service solutions company, seeking preventive maintenance for HVAC systems, general facility maintenance and HVAC retro-commissioning and repair.
Other improvements include LED lighting, HVAC upgrades and roofing repairs.
As of Tuesday, the second floor of the courthouse — which houses the county Child Support Services office and the fiscal court room — is closed to the public due to the section of the building undergoing maintenance regarding attic insulation and bat abatement.
Perfection has subcontracted an entity to vacuum all infected areas, apply an antimicrobial agent, install negative air fans and seal all identified entry points.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the bat issue has been persistent since 2004 and that it will be about a three-week process to complete, which includes removal of bat guano.
Due to being a public health concern, said Dame, the child support services office will work on an “abbreviated” schedule while fiscal court will be held in the courthouse’s district courtroom in the courthouse annex for the temporary period of time.
The side entrance to the courthouse located on Second Street will be closed for the time being.
Those needing ADA accessibility will be able to access the ramp on Second Street and will be directed to go through the annex portion of the courthouse for entry.
“It’s just a few growing pains as we try to complete this project,” Dame said.
Dame said other progress will be made regarding the overall scope of the project outside of the cleaning.
“We’re actually going through and doing an energy efficiency upgrade to our HVAC system,” Dame said. “The courthouse is divided into four different zones … and we’re replacing those controls which will be more efficient, and hopefully, lower the utility bills in the courthouse and the annex all together.”
Dame said some tasks have already been completed, such as the resurfacing of the front steps of the courthouse by rehabilitating the concrete with the addition of a weather resistant traffic coating.
Additionally, all exterior lights on the courthouse have been replaced while new LED lighting fixtures inside have “already had an immediate effect on our utility bills,” according to Dame.
Dame said other parts of the overall project will be underway soon, including roof replacement at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center, Health First Community Health and the sheriff’s office.
“There’s going to be a lot of activity in the next three to four months …,” he said.
Dame has also been given initial designs for the installation of a new cupola dome on the courthouse, which will serve as the emergency communications tower. Work is set to begin on this part of the project in March 2023.
Dame said the construction taking place for the overall project should not hinder vehicle traffic flow.
“We’ve been guaranteed that it will not impact traffic on Main Street (in Calhoun). We have access to the sidewalks that we can put equipment on if we need to,” he said.
Those needing to contact the Child Support Services office can call 270-273-5610.
For more information or updates, contact the McLean County judge-executive’s office at 270-273-3213.
