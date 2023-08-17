The McLean County Farm Bureau annual meeting was held Saturday, Aug. 12, at McLean County High School with approximately 335 in attendance.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie updated those in attendance about the important issues being considered in Washington, D.C., along with an update on the new farm bill.
State FFA officer Amelia Tucker gave an inspiring speech about her love for McLean County.
Area businesses contributed nearly $10,000 in door prizes which kept meeting attendees for the duration of the meeting.
Awards were also given out during the event.
The Farm Bureau legacy winners were Maurice E. Sandefur Farms, Dame Farms and Logsdon Family Farms LLC.
The representative at the Institute of Future Agricultural leaders (IFAL) was Madeline Jones.
McLean County Scholarship winners were Caleb Reynolds and Maria Michelle Blades.
The Kentucky State Farm Bureau State scholarship winner was Jaxon Eric.
The Variety Contest winner was London Browder.
The Outstanding Youth winners were Brianna Hawley for first place and Madeline Jones for second place.
The 2023 Outstanding Young Farmer was Sage Griffin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.