Melanie Barnes, executive director of the McLean County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), has announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits.
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for McLean County:
- July 15: Corn, soybeans, tobacco, CRP, mixed forage and all other spring seeded crops
- September 30: Grass sod, aquaculture, finfish
Barnes said that in order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the McLean County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline.
The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:
- If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
- If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease with appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
- Preventive planting: Must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date for the applicable crop.
- If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing” or “seed,” the acreage must be reported by July 15.
Barnes said that Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders notes that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports and to schedule an appointment, please contact the McLean County FSA office at 270-273-3918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.