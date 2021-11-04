The McLean County Courthouse staff has a new member on the team.
Jody Edmonds, of Rumsey, has been hired as the county occupational tax administrator.
Edmonds worked in the community for several years before deciding to go back to school. She’ll be graduating in the summer with two business and management degrees from Madisonville Community College (MCC).
Edmonds is using the position, which is part-time, to gain experience.
“(The position) is a building block for me,” said Edmonds, who started in August.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said that he has been looking to create a specific position to fill the role for some time.
“With the … current fiscal year budget that was passed in July, one of the objectives that I had when I wrote the new budget for this year was to allocate funding to separate the finance officer and occupational tax administrator role,” Dame said.
Dame said that the position has been a dual position and responsibility alongside the county’s finance officer for about six to seven years.
“It’s worked (out) okay,” Dame said. “But … the job requirements are so vast that we weren’t accomplishing what we needed to in regard to the administration and the net profit in occupational tax.”
Dame said that the position was created in order to assist and enforce all businesses that do work in the county to pay the occupational tax — something that Dame said hasn’t been enforced as he hoped.
“This ordinance has been on the books for years,” Dame said. “We’re just trying to do a better job of administering it. ...There’s a lot of businesses that come from outside the county and do business in McLean County, and it’s hard to get everybody to register. In doing (this), we can capture some of that outside business here in the county, and it would be to the benefit of the people that live here. It will help us offset the cost of services that are provided to the county.
“The reason that we hired Jody is to help administer that. There have been a lot of changes, (and) we want to make sure that we’re current with communication.”
Some of the changes to the ordinance Dame mentioned includes raising the cap to $750 to adjust for inflation, with a calculation rate at 1%. For all businesses, Dame said that there is a minimum business license fee of $50; however, for businesses that make more than $50, the amount is then escrowed into the total amount owed at the end of the year.
Dame and Edmonds say that people may not be paying the occupational tax because they simply don’t know about it.
“There’s a lot of people that are unaware that we even have this tax in our county,” Edmonds said. “One of the main reasons that we are pushing it like we are is to make them aware.”
Dame and Edmonds said that many people that own a small business may not realize that they have to pay while individuals that work at large county companies have been paying the occupational tax for years — such as McLean County Public Schools and the healthcare clinics.
“They need to be aware that even the smallest of businesses have to pay this tax,” Edmonds said. “I have heard a lot of people say (they) do it as a hobby. If you run a booth or a small business for profit, you have an obligation to pay your county tax. That’s your legal obligation.”
“Some of our city employees mentioned they didn’t realize that this ordinance was in effect, but at the same time it’s deducted from their paychecks,” Dame said.
Dame said that local members of the community are paying the tax, but businesses that come into the county for temporary periods of time and leave causes some challenges, such as an insurance business arriving in the county that has third-party retailers coming in.
“...We need Jody’s help to make sure we get those that come in and do work and then leave,” Dame said. “(The goal) is to spread the burden of services at the county level equally. This is going to make sure that we are solvent long term. That’s the overall goal.”
Dame and Edmonds hope the new position, coupled with better communication efforts and administering the ordinance, will help alleviate certain stresses.
“(We don’t) want people to be caught off guard come tax time,” Dame said.
Dame and Edmonds said that the community, in general, has been supportive of trying to be equitable. Dame stated that he and Edmonds are not trying to be the “fund police,” but rather letting people know about the ordinance and assisting them through the process and making sure they are up to date.
“This position … benefits the county as a whole,” Edmonds said. “...We have seen progress so far (by) making businesses aware. We’re already seeing money coming in, people are calling up and setting up several accounts, new accounts — it’s going to benefit us all.”
Dame said that he has had many “heavy” discussions with county certified public accountants (CPAs) and public accountants to gauge how to proceed with the ordinance.
“We discussed taking the cap off, but due to the negative impacts that we thought it would have on citizens here, we instead chose to raise the cap,” Dame said. “It should allow us to cover all of our costs and … plan for future projects that will cost quite a bit of funds.”
Some of those future projects include providing broadband internet service through Kenergy Corp. and indirectly helping pay for the increased expansion of the county’s 911 communications.
“We helped solve the funding issues with dispatch,” Dame said. “But at the same time, in order to upgrade us to next (generation) communications, it’s $1.8 million. This is a way to use ordinances that are already on the books. We’re just trying to operate it efficiently. If we do so, I think we’re gonna catch a lot of revenue from businesses that aren’t here.”
Dame wants to assure the public that he wants businesses that do not have a physical space in the county to be held accountable and responsible for adhering to the ordinance.
“Just because the business isn’t physically located here, it’s doing business here. ...With all of the ordinances that we have here, (our goal) is to do it fairly,” Dame said. “That has not been the case for years. It’s not fair to enforce it on a certain portion of the county and not all of it. Either we have it or we don’t.”
Dame wants to assure that he has plans in the works in order for people to see the benefit of the occupational tax ordinance.
“...We get a lot of calls from individuals in the county that want to support local,” Dame said. “What we’re lacking as a county is a list of approved certified vendors. (My plan) in the next couple of months is to develop a list of businesses, with their permission, (to be part of) a certified vendor list. … In some ways, (we’ll be making) McLean County a better business bureau.”
Dame plans to partner with the county’s Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the vendor list idea, hoping it provides benefits to businesses.
“I don’t want people to think that this ordinance is a hit on their business,” Dame said. “We’re going to provide value to this system. ...If we can funnel business to our certified vendors, then it helps offset the implementation of this ordinance. We don’t have to do that, but I think it’s the right thing to do. In the end, it keeps our dollars here in the county ….”
Anyone with questions about the occupational tax ordinance should contact Edmonds at 270-273-9170.
For more information on the tax ordinance, visit mcleancounty.ky.gov/SiteAssets/Pages/Ordinances/Occupational%20Tax%20Ordinance%2020.220-7.pdf.
