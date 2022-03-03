As of Monday, Feb. 28, McLean County had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There has been a total of 2,594 cases in the county, with 46 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 12.4, putting the county in the orange zone.
Statewide, there have been 1,277,352 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 13,856 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 27.79 per 100,000 population.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart, 60 counties were in the red zone, 48 counties in the orange zone, and 12 counties in the yellow zone as of Monday.
Gov. Andy Beshear began his Monday briefing to discuss the continuous decline that the commonwealth was seeing in cases.
“...Cases are falling nearly as quickly as they rose in this omicron surge,” Beshear said. “What we really want to see is this continue to fall. Remember, between alpha and delta — we had a really good summer. ...The cases fell significantly, and they stayed really, really far down.
Beshear said that Saturday saw 1,602 new cases with 42 deaths, Sunday had 481 new cases and 22 new deaths, and 481 new cases and 34 deaths were reported on Monday.
Despite the decrease, Beshear said that “we are still seeing a lot of deaths.”
“We’re still losing people that are far too young,” Beshear said.
However, Beshear shared good news with the positivity rate being at 8.56% and was continuing to fall just like the state’s case numbers and was dropping about half a percentage point or so each day.
Additionally, hospitalization rates were under 1,000 people with 962 patients, 203 people in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 112 on ventilators.
Beshear felt confident seeing there have been less cases reported.
“...This is really good news,” Beshear said. “The pace of the decline continues to be significant. We want to continue to see these numbers going down. Right now, there’s no reason to think that they won’t.”
Beshear also noted that 2,882,345 people received at least one dose of the vaccine while 1,076,684 received their vaccination booster.
Beshear also announced that the state government would transition from requiring employees and visitors in executive branch buildings and offices to wear masks to a mask-optional policy effective Tuesday, though the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs-run nursing homes, Department of Corrections correctional institutions, Cabinet for Health and Family Services-run psychiatric hospitals and immediate care facilities, agencies providing food, beverage and housekeeping services and other congregant settings will still continue to require face coverings due to the clientele and population they serve.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), echoed Beshear’s comments regarding the decrease in cases, noting that the metrics are “all continuing to move in the right direction and they’re moving very quickly in the right direction.”
“As we look to the third year of the pandemic, we’ve arrived at a very different place at this point,” Stack said. “Now, we have effective vaccines, we have testing pretty readily available all over the state, we have treatments, and we also have vaccines that can prevent most all the serious harms of the virus at this point in time.”
With this, Stack said that the state is now looking to transition to different guidance and things to measure regarding the virus such as getting vaccinated, keeping up to date with vaccine boosters, isolate when sick or test positive, considering targeted mask use following exposure and for high-risk people and follow applicable state and local guidance.
Stack also warned residents about the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition that occurs two to six weeks after being infected with COVID and most often affects school-age children and can occur after both asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 illness.
The condition requires hospitalization and can be life-threatening.
Stack said that about 100 children in the state have been diagnosed with MIS-C but it can be avoidable.
“...There should not be any children who die from this condition, period,” Stack said. “...There should not be hardly any children who get it because more and more evidence is showing that the vaccines prevent this in large measures. So please, our vaccination rates remain lowest in the school-aged children. I would urge parents to be thoughtful about that. Talk with your pediatrician and get your children vaccinated.”
Stack concluded by saying how far the state has come since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’ve come a long way as we’re finishing up the second year of this pandemic,” Stack said. “COVID-19 is not going away. We’re going to have to live with it and learn to live with it and coexist with it, but we can do that. We now have abundant testing, we have vaccinations and boosters that can prevent the worst harms the disease, we have treatments for people who get sick nonetheless and we also have access to good data and better ways we can recommend guidance ... that are less intrusive but can still help us to do what we need to do while being safe ….”
