As of Monday, July 4, McLean County had 15 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been a total of 54 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Tuesday that the county’s incident rate was 23.3 and was declared to be in the red zone, meaning high number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, July 1.
Statewide, there have been 10,191 new cases reported for the last week as of Monday, totaling 1,408,913 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been a total of 16,182 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 30.77 per 100,000 population and a positivity rate of 15.75%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart on Friday, 42 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 35 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 43 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update on June 30, Gov. Andy Beshear shared that the commonwealth has seen an increase in COVID cases.
“Certainly more red counties I think that we have had since we had our significant plummet from omicron, but still a lot of green counties mixed in …” he said.
Beshear emphasized that those living in red counties need to following the COVID-19 guidance carefully, which includes staying up to date with vaccinations, wearing well-fitting masks in all indoor public settings, staying home when sick, limiting indoor in-person gathering, encouraging physical distancing and consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities.
With the increase of more at-home testing, Beshear said that “it does not look like we’re in a continued escalation” of cases, but that the virus is still very present.
“It looks like we are either plateaued or that we are seeing a little bit of a drop overall from where we were going,” Beshear said. “But there is no question that there is a lot of COVID out there; everybody knows a couple people have had it over the past week at least, and most of all of them are going to be OK ….”
Beshear noted that the vaccination rate for those 29-39 increased by 1%, to 65%, and in total, 2,940,9333 Kentuckians have had at least one shot, or about 66% of the population.
“When we think about vaccinations, you look at people who can make their own healthcare decisions; we’re now at 77% of all Kentuckians (over the age of 18) who decided to get at least their first shot of the vaccination series,” he said.
Beshear said the state has also seen “a little bit of an uptick” in hospitalization rates but not “really anything to be worried about” and that intensive care unit (ICU) and those on a ventilator have continued to be “at the lowest points that they have been throughout the pandemic.”
“Certainly since we’ve hit the lowest point, we have increased some (hospitalizations),” Beshear said. “But if you look at any point in this pandemic, this is the most moderate increase that we have seen and don’t necessarily expect to continue but we will watch it.”
