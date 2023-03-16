McLean County will offer its sixth “Trash for Cash” program to county non-profit organizations.
“Trash for Cash” is a state initiative where county and city governments across Kentucky can utilize the state’s litter abatement grant funding through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Department for Environmental Protection to pay non-profit organizations for each mile of roadway they clean.
Shelley Wood, the county’s solid waste and recycling coordinator, said the county received $19,992.90 for this year’s program.
Participating groups can earn up to $100 per mile for both sides of the roadway.
There is no limit to how many miles a group cleans. As long as funding is available, groups can volunteer as many times as they wish.
According to Wood, some have already been looking forward to being a part of the program.
“I think we have three groups that have reached out already about this year,” Wood said.
In 2022, Wood said the county was able to give out $21,735 to the six groups that participated — a decrease of two groups. However, there were 217 county miles cleaned and 264 trash bags — which was an uptick from the 155 miles and 255 trash bags in 2021.
If funds are leftover, Wood said the county can use a percentage of the money to restock supplies for next year such as trash bags, reflective vests, pick up sticks and gloves, along with using the funds for advertisements before being refunded back to the state.
But, she said that last year’s funds were distributed to all the groups, with the exception of its $50 ad fee.
“We gave away a lot last year, which is great,” she said. “That’s what we want.”
In the past five years, Wood said the county has been able to give away a total of $68,651 to groups.
The program is beneficial for both keeping the county clean and helping groups be able to use the funds for activities and needs.
Each participating group in previous years wrote letters to Wood to talk about their experiences with the program, what they learned in the process and what they plan to do with the funds they earned.
For Kyle Stroud, pastor of Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy in Rumsey, he said the group had “great joy” in being part of the program and planned to use the funds they received to go back into the county and surrounding counties through mission work and mission giving.
“We use this money to help our citizens when they are in tough positions,” he wrote. “The money we gain through this program is a great help in our mission work. The funds are just part of the joy.”
Ray Toor, president of the McLean County 4-H Council, said the program was also a learning opportunity for the volunteers.
“This service project was very helpful in teaching our youth about how not to litter,” he wrote. “It also taught them that they can help clean up their community by volunteering and earn money for their 4-H clubs.”
The program can also aid some of the trash concerns that have piled up over the past year due to recent weather events.
“If you get 50 mile-an-hour winds or better, you get a lot of debris moving from place to place,” Wood said. “There’s a lot of that … so hopefully we’re gonna get some good participation and get some more roads cleaned.”
Each participating group is to submit a list of the roads they would like to clean up in order to be assigned accordingly, as roads can only be worked on once during the grant period.
The county provides supplies to each group such as gloves, safety vests, litter pick up sticks and bags for the clean up. Bags are to be dropped off at the county’s transfer site in Calhoun once completing a clean up.
Standing litter crew road signs to help warn drivers on the road, a magnetic flashing light to put on top of volunteer vehicles and buckets to pick up pieces of glass will also be provided.
Groups are not encouraged to pick up items that may look like drug paraphernalia and are asked to contact the McLean County Sheriff’s Office if finding anything of this nature during a clean up.
The program will continue until the end of November.
Groups interested in participating in the “Trash for Cash” program can contact Wood at 270-273-5307.
