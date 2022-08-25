As of Monday, Aug. 22, McLean County had 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The death toll increased, rising to 56 since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported the county’s incident rate was 32.6, placing it in the yellow zone. That means a medium number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, Aug. 19.
Statewide, there have been 12,381 new cases reported in the last week, totaling 1,521,375 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been 16,603 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 41.07 per 100,000 population, with a positivity rate of 18.96%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart Friday, nine counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID-19, while 38 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 73 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update Thursday, Aug. 18, Gov. Andy Beshear said the virus continues to spread in the state, but officials are hopeful of seeing a plateau or “maybe even a decline in many communities.”
“Several counties are now back to low COVID-19 community levels, but we still have more red than we ever want to see,” he said. “We continue to recommend that masks be worn, especially by persons at high risk for COVID-19 disease and indoor public spaces in the red. And — if you’re sick — stay home.”
Beshear said the virus has become more common while treatments are also “widely available.”
“I’ve talked to a number of people, (and) we all know four (to) five people that have COVID right now or are just getting over it,” he said. “I have heard first hand how good the antiviral medications have been.”
Beshear told the commonwealth to get help if needed, such as getting vaccinated and boosted.
“(The virus) is hitting people hard, (but) thankfully it’s not killing nearly as many people as it was in other stages,” Beshear said. “But you can get help and not be as sick.”
Additionally, Beshear provided an update regarding monkeypox, with 17 cases confirmed as of Thursday, Aug. 18 in seven counties — with 10 of the cases in Jefferson County.
To prevent transmission, Beshear said to avoid close skin-to-skin contact with partners with skin rashes or lesions and for residents to contact their healthcare provider if concerned about having symptoms or having been exposed.
A vaccine is also available, Beshear said, for those eligible.
Beshear said the caseload for monkeypox wasn’t real concerning, but he still encouraged the public to be cautious.
“Thankfully, we are not seeing the worst of outcomes for those who have contracted monkeypox; but this vaccine exists …,” he said. “But, please — go out and get vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.