McLean County Road Department is now offering an opportunity for residents for emergency debris disposal following the tornadoes that came through the commonwealth last month at no cost.
Residents are eligible to fill out a request for an emergency debris disposal use permit in order to help with the removal of scrap and waste matter that landed in people’s properties.
Shelley Wood, solid waste coordinator, said that the road department receives bulletins from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Environmental Compliance Assistance Program (ECAP) about guidelines for disposing of storm and flood debris.
With the recent events, Wood, the road department and other county parties thought it would be a good idea to create something specific for the county.
“For situations like this, obviously (we) need to step it up ….” Wood said.
The permit requires each potential applicant to record the property owner’s name, phone number, address, driver’s license to prove residency in the county and to submit photos of the debris via email or as physical photographs to a paper copy of the application. Once approved, residents can load their debris and bring it to the transfer site.
The road department previously offered a similar debris removal permit program of this magnitude in response to an ice storm that came through the county in 2009.
Wood said there was a request from citizens for this type of program and that most of the debris that has come through so far has been metal, and suspects that it could be from the county itself or areas that were hit by the tornado.
“I think we had several people calling and inquiring about whether or not they could bring (debris) here and if there was going to be a charge, because some of it has landed in the county,” Wood said. “But a lot of it, … you hear all those stories and even made a Facebook page about items found in Louisville and beyond. That’s bizarre. But I guess it’s that high up in the air and no telling where it’s going to land or how far it’s traveling ....”
Wood believes that most of the debris that people are finding are out in the fields and pretty scattered rather than all in isolated areas, but feels that people may take advantage of the program when farmers head out to their fields to begin planting season when warmer weather arrives.
“We really haven’t had a lot yet,” Wood said. “We’ve had a lot of people call and inquire but we haven’t had a lot come to get a permit yet. …I think we’re going to see more people … getting out and bringing it in the months that come. A lot of people are not attempting to get out in their fields and pick up stuff right now.”
While Wood said the program will help residents with getting rid of debris on their respective properties, she is uncertain if the road department will be getting reimbursed for the program.
“It costs the county to dispose of everything here at the transfer site,” Wood said. “We pay monthly fees for every time they change our containers. …You want to help and do good and be good samaritans but we also can’t eat a whole lot of expense.”
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said that this is currently a work in progress but that the program is needed.
“The reimbursement decision is still pending, but the problem’s there,” Dame said. “I’m committed to keeping the debris and trash out of our waterways and to clean up the property in McLean County. That’s priority number one. We’ve already been starting the process of reimbursement through … a number of different activities, not specifically limited to debris pickup but also the time we spent in Bremen and helping Muhlenberg County and there’s a process we can do to submit those receipts.”
Dame said that he has also been in talks with Terry Dossett, director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, about certifying a debris management plan.
“That typically applies to an ice storm, for example,” Dame said. “But we tried to make it a process that’s a little paperwork intensive but also keeps the county from being taken advantage of in regards to debris.”
Dame said the current program in place is good in regards to documenting what the transfer site receives and to be aware of how much reimbursement they can potentially file for.
“We’ll have a record of that and hopefully it’s a good experience to take us (to) the next step,” Dame said.
With the damage in the county being minimal, such as power outages in Sacramento, broken and twisted trees in and around Island and the removal of the roof of the defunct Livermore Furniture & Hardware Co., Wood said that the road department crews assisted those in Bremen for a couple weeks following the tornado trying to help clear roadways.
“When it’s this close to home, it kind of hits you,” Wood said. “It’s very sad. …A couple of them sent videos and stuff to me as they were just driving along the road and just filming it …. I think just everybody was just kind of overwhelmed by the devastation and the loss. …I think it was just somber of some of our guys for sure.”
The permit applications are available at the road department’s office, 1508 Kentucky Highway 136 East in Calhoun, or email Wood at swood@mcleanky.com for additional information.
The transfer site hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
