An open burn ban has been put into effect in McLean County until further notice.
On Monday, Oct. 3, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame announced Executive Order 2022-2 “to enact a ban on open burning when he determines that a major fire hazard exists” and “... serve to protect the health, safety, welfare and property of McLean County.”
The executive order explicitly states that “it is ordered that all outdoor open burning is prohibited.”
Any material with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during the ban, as the wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.
Prohibited items include: campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning; while approved uses include: propane and gas grills, propane and gas heaters and charcoal grills.
Dame said the decision came based on advice from McLean County Emergency Management and McLean County fire chiefs, along with the National Weather Service indicating “an elevated fire danger” in the area, while also considering the “long-range outlook” and the availability of personnel.
“There’s a multitude of factors that go into doing a burn ban,” Dame said. “For us here (in the county) having volunteer fire departments, most of our volunteers are at work,” Dame said. “If you can prevent a third of the calls that you would have — that was a large portion of why I made the decision to institute the executive order ….”
According to the weather application Kentucky Mesonet, the county has only received a little over two inches of rainfall in the past month, versus four inches reported in August, with August and September reporting the highest temperatures recorded were over 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dame also conferred with guidance from University of Kentucky’s Ag Weather Center application, which shows the three-to-four week precipitation outlook being “below normal.”
Dame said both Muhlenberg and Union counties have also enforced an open burn ban, which he said have had similar rainfall patterns.
Jimmy VanCleve, fire chief of the McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue, said it was a group decision of all the fire chiefs throughout the county after seeing field fires getting out of control very quickly due to the climate.
“Overall, it’s dry out there,” he said. “...The most hazardous time, of course, is in the midday time … where the temperature’s up and the humidity’s down and everybody’s gone to work. So, the most critical time is when we don’t have the personnel in the county to combat those fires.”
VanCleve said there’s been about eight to 10 field fires that departments have been dispatched to within the last month throughout the county, which he said is an average number of a dry year.
“...There’s moisture in the ground,” he said. “The problem is there is no moisture on top of the ground, and the vegetation everywhere is so dry that it can ignite and it can spread very quickly.”
At this time, Dame and VanCleve are uncertain when the ban will be lifted.
“I can’t honestly say how long the burn ban will last, because obviously it has to do with precipitation,” Dame said.
“I think we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature, really,” VanCleve said.
