The McLean County Fiscal Court received approval for the Loan Records Grant on June 11, 2021 from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives to digitize the county’s ordinances.
The $9,750 grant will allow for historical records, ordinances and resolutions to be accessible online for “ease of access for the citizens of McLean County,” according to McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
The ordinances are broken up into eight sections: administration, public works, traffic code, general regulations, business regulations, general offenses and land usage.
“It’s useful, especially for outside businesses who need to look up any of our ordinances,” Dame said.
Even though the ordinances can be found online, Dame said the physical books are still being kept at the courthouse.
“The online ordinances have already helped,” he said. “I’ll have people ask about ordinances and now I can just send them a link.”
In 2021, Wendy Clark, fiscal court clerk, applied for the grant and said it would put the county where they needed to be.
“We’ll be up to date with Kentucky Revised Statutes because we’ll know whether we need to amend something and not just sitting in a book in the back room,” she said.
At the same time, Clark said the county had approximately 300 ordinances and 900 resolutions to transfer online.
Prior to the county’s digitization, Calhoun and Livermore had already completed a codification of city documents.
Dame said he is aiming to upgrade the storage of the plat maps next.
To find all of the McLean County ordinances, visit codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/mcleancountyky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.