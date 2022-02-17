The McLean County Poultry Expo and Trade Show will have to wait for its anticipated return.
The event, hosted by University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Program, has been postponed from its original date of Feb. 22 at the extension’s activity building at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
David Fourqurean, the county’s extension agent, that the event would be moved to Aug. 30 due to “great abundance of caution and concern from our local producers” due to the recent outbreak of Avian influenza in the southern Indiana area.
“Most of the time when they find a poultry operation with Avian influenza, they have to depopulate the house, … which that normally means they have to euthanize all the animals,” Fourqurean said. “It’s a very contagious disease and a very contagious pathogen. …It can be spread numerous ways and we felt … that … bringing producers together would not necessarily be a good idea at this time.”
The event was to include a trade show, two seminars on winter ventilation and humidity and summer ventilation and humidity respectively, lunch and a question-and-answer session with guest speaker Michael Czarick, University of Georgia (UGA) poultry specialist, senior public service associate for the poultry science department and extension engineer.
Fourqurean noted the concern for producers and did not want to put them in any kind of situation that would cause them to bring a trace of the virus to their respective operations.
Fourqurean said that the birds come in contact with the disease from migratory birds that are coming through the area through the Mississippi Flyway, a route that travels through multiple states in the country and Canada and is used by over 325 bird species.
“This disease has been found in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland — those types of places,” Fourqurean said. “But for the most part, (it) has stayed out of the Mississippi Flyway but it (has) now penetrated that.”
Fourqurean first heard about the Avian influenza concerns last week and felt that he and the event’s committee needed to “hurry up and make a decision” due to the influx of people planning to attend coming from outside the county.
At this time, Fourqurean said that there are no reports of the virus in the county but still wanted to exercise caution.
“There has not been any that I’m aware of whatsoever,” Fourqurean said. “Dubois County, Indiana is where it was found so that’s about 30 to 45 minutes on the other side of Owensboro to the north and we just … (wanted) to make sure that we don’t have any issues ….”
Though Fourqurean said that the event already planned to have biosecurity present, it’s very different when dealing with a farm or large-scale operation.
“Being around other people that raise poultry is not a very good idea, just from a biosecurity standpoint,” Fourqurean said.
However, Fourqurean notes that the event will follow the same schedule when it occurs in August, including having Czarick still on board.
Additionally, Fourqurean said that rescheduling the event during the summer season may be a positive move.
“We’re trying to get in at a time that’s a little bit before harvest because poultry producers do a lot of other things besides raising chickens,” Fourqurean said. “They’re involved in a lot of diverse operations here in the county ….”
He also hopes that the date change may be more of a help as opposed to a hindrance.
“I think it’s going to open up some opportunity, maybe for some more equipment to be there that we can set outside and even have it spread out a little more …,” Fourqurean said. “...We’re going to certainly look on it as a positive and hopefully we can improve on it, and it may move to that time of year every year. We’ll just have to see.”
Fourqurean also hopes that the new date will also allow more people to attend, with initial plans of having 200 people that were due to come on the originally planned day.
Still, Fourqurean encourages producers to be mindful and take guidelines seriously.
“Obviously, you don’t want to bring that disease into your flock, so keeping visitors out, washing hands, dipping your feet in some type of foot bath, (and) disinfecting is always a good idea for just day-to-day,” Fourqurean said. “I think we need to take even more caution when there are diseases or pathogens that are flowing around like this. We need to be more aware of what we need to do.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
