McLean County Poultry Expo and Trade Show will return for its second year.
The event, hosted by University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Program, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the extension’s activity building at Myer Creek Park
The event includes a trade show, two seminars on winter ventilation and humidity and summer ventilation and humidity respectively, lunch and a question-and-answer session with guest speaker Michael Czarick, University of Georgia (UGA) poultry specialist, senior public service associate for the poultry science department and extension engineer.
“The poultry expo is the only one of its kind in the state of Kentucky,” said David Fourqurean, the county’s extension agent. “This is our second time. …We had it in 2020 but had to cancel it last year because of COVID and all those type things….We’re really looking forward to this year.”
Fourqurean said the response of the debut of the program in 2020 was positive, stating that 150 producers were in attendance and between 20-25 vendors that participated, with hopes to have at least 200 people come out next month.
“This program actually draws producers from probably six or seven counties surrounding us,” Fourqurean said. “It’s a meeting mainly for folks that are already in the poultry business and looking to get into the poultry business. We’re not talking about backyard chickens; we’re talking about large-scale poultry production from people who have contracts with Tyson and Perdue and those types of folks.”
However, Fourqurean decided to not have the event held through other means last year due to the nature of the content and the demographic.
“We couldn’t get anything together (for 2021),” Fourqurean said. “For producers to do something virtually like that would be really tough to get them to attend.”
The trade show will consist of vendors that provide services and products to the poultry industry, ranging from people that are selling bedding, feeders and litter.
Particularly, Fourqurean is looking forward to bringing Czarick on board for the event, which he described as a “ventilation specialist.”
“...Every poultry producer wants to keep their birds dry, keep the humidity down and keep all of those things in check so the birds will perform like they’re supposed to,” Fourqurean said. “He’s going to be there to talk about …ventilation and humidity and how to control those things and what we can do as producers to increase bird performance from a ventilation standpoint.”
Fourqurean was introduced to Czarick through Zoom trainings put on by UGA, which Fourqurean went through when he took it he became the agent for the county where Czarick was one of the speakers.
Fourqurean notes the distinct difference between the winter and the summer ventilation processes that will be addressed at the event.
“The (poultry) houses are much more … closed up in the winter time more so than they are in the summer time and keeping the litter dry is very important,” Fourqurean said. “So, figuring out how to do that and with the weather conditions outside is probably the biggest difference ….”
Fourqurean said that Czarick will also be making visits at community farms after the program.
The expo is also one of the first in-person events that the extension office will be holding in some time in the county.
“We’ve done some stuff (and) working with Webster County and Hopkins County on some different programs ….,” Fourqurean said. “But, I’m really excited about being able to have producers back and in this type of setting, having a speaker of Mike’s expertise being here with us ….”
Fourqurean feels that having physical programming initiatives also is where farmers and producers tend to really thrive and get the most out of it.
“We’re very excited to be able to do (this) and get back to somewhat of a normal type of program year and get back to in-person stuff,” Fourqurean said. “Farmers enjoy that interaction and, to be honest …, a lot of our conversations have happened after the program or in between breaks and different things of this nature, farmers learn a lot from … those interactions and networking that they can do ….”
Though there have been concerns nationwide regarding surges in COVID cases, Fourqurean said that the extension office is moving forward with in-person programming as much as they can and leaving the safety precautions in the hands of the attendees.
“It changes every day … but we’re planning to continue to do some in-person programming as we have in the past,” Fourqurean said. “Offsite is a little bit different than it is here at (the extension) office and I want people to do what they’re comfortable with. I don’t have a problem if people want to wear a mask, that’s fine. If they don’t, then that’s their prerogative.”
Registration for the event is now open. Limited vendor spaces are also available for $100.
For more information and to reserve a spot and meal at the expo, contact Fourqurean at 270-273-3690.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
