After repeated delays, the McLean County Poultry Expo and Trade Show will make its return for its second year.
The event, hosted by the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office and the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Program, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 30, at the extension’s activity building at Myer Creek Park, 951 Kentucky Highway 136 E in Calhoun.
David Fourqurean, county agent for agricultural and natural resources, said the event will provide pertinent information for those in the field and bring people in the trade together.
“This is the only expo of its type in the state of Kentucky, having people from our community and probably five or six counties around us come together (for this),” he said. “A lot of times, poultry producers don’t get to see one another (often) and this provides that opportunity to have some one-on-one discussions with other poultry producers.”
The event includes a trade show, seminars on winter ventilation and humidity and summer ventilation and humidity, lunch and a question-and-answer session with guest speaker Michael Czarick, poultry specialist, senior public service associate for the poultry science department and extension engineer for the University of Georgia (UGA).
“The main reason as far as the importance of the expo (from a) producer standpoint is to learn,” he said. “University of Georgia is doing a ton of research down there on poultry housing … and having somebody like Michael Czarick (and his) expertise to come up and actually talk to our folks is really a treat.”
The topic of ventilation is vital for poultry housing, Fourqurean said, especially with the recent weather patterns.
“We’ve got to keep that bedding dry, (which) keeps the chickens a lot healthier. If we can do that, that’s a plus.” he said. “... We’ve had a lot of hot weather this summer and keeping those birds cool during this time and even keeping them warm are so important. That ventilation changes every day. …It’s something producers have to deal with every day throughout the year.”
It’s also pertinent information for people at the event that may not be involved, or have family involved, with the trade.
“There is going to be an opportunity to talk to somebody that actually produces their food,” Fourqurean said. “In today’s time, I think that is so important that we understand where our food comes from.”
Fourqurean also emphasized the event acknowledges the importance of poultry production to McLean County and the tax base that it provides.
“We’re No. 2 in Kentucky in poultry production, so this is a very important industry in our county,” he said.
After debuting in 2020 with 150 producers and about 25 vendors in attendance, the event was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and this year’s original date in February was postponed due to the Avian influenza outbreak in the southern Indiana area.
Previously, Fourqurean said the virus is very contagious and if the influenza is found in a poultry operation, the housing has to be depopulated, which typically can lead to the animals being euthanized.
Fourqurean said that there were no reports of animals in the region that were affected by the virus and felt it was safe to resume with the rescheduled date, despite recent surges in COVID cases.
“We still feel fairly comfortable,” he said. “Obviously if folks are interested in wearing a mask for precaution, that’s fine. There’s certainly not going to be any requirements but we encourage people to do things that make them feel safe.”
Hand washing stations with disinfectant will be on-site.
Registration for the event is still open, with limited vendor spaces available for $100.
For more information and to reserve a spot and meal at the expo, contact Fourqurean at 270-273-3690.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
