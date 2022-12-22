McLean County is preparing to see cold temperatures and the possibility of snow beginning today.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Paducah described the temperatures as “dangerously cold” on Monday, with chances of snow and high winds.
Andrew Lesage, a forecaster and meteorologist for NWS, said on Monday that the surge of arctic air is “very deep” and there will be a “long duration” event of extremely cold conditions.
“There are signs in the more recent model runs that the cold front ... is not going to arrive until sometime Thursday evening,” he said Monday.
Lesage said that there is an expected chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday with the temperatures staying within 40 degrees.
Terry Dossett, McLean County EMA director, said the county will have several warming stations open for residents who may need them.
“It’s supposed to warm back up next week,” he said. “But we are going to have 3-degree temperatures with 15 to 20 MPH winds. My main concern is the extreme cold. Stay in if you don’t need to be out.”
For those traveling for the holidays, Dossett said it’s best to get to destinations prior to the winter weather.
“It’s bad to be out in that weather, so make sure to have extra blankets and candles in case you break down,” he said. “Have a full tank of gas. There are some electric blankets that plug into cigarette lighters. Have drinks and snacks, especially if you get stuck. It could take a little bit before assistance can be rendered.”
Dossett said if someone is using candles in a car, crack a window to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Similarly, Dossett said that for indoor heating, avoid using propane indoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning as well.
“Electric heat isn’t going to do a whole lot, so make sure you have a backup plan,” he said. “Don’t use generators indoors. Kerosene heaters are OK, but keep an eye on them. Electric heaters should be plugged in directly to an outlet.”
Another cause for concern during the plummeting temperatures are freezing waterlines.
“Open your cabinet doors to avoid pipes from freezing,” he said. “It’s going to be hard on the cities and county waterlines because they’re not used to that extreme cold, especially if it’s going to last two to three days. Run a stream of water so your waterlines don’t freeze and bust.”
Dossett said for those going outdoors, make sure to bundle up.
“Make sure you’re covered up good if you’re outside,” he said. “It won’t take long to get frostbite. Things are going to freeze quickly. Ears and nose are the thinnest and will freeze first.”
