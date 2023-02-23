The McLean County Fiscal Court recently received a $10,000 grant from Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) to help with cybersecurity and improvements to the county’s website.
According to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, the funds will help covert the county’s website to a “new secure and improved suite of digital services” offered by Granicus, a Denver-based software company that focuses on connecting government and residents through communications, content management, meeting and agenda management and digital services.
“A lot of the processes that we do are more than pen-and-paper,” he said. “... I think (this) highlights the fact we’re trying to get the county (to be) the most cutting edge as we can be because (it helps) with efficiency and it allows for greater transparency and also communication with the general public.
“It’ll be a one-stop shop.”
Dame said the goal is to modernize digital services to both clientele and staff, while looking to “drastically improve the county’s cybersecurity coverage and reduce vulnerabilities.”
With the improvements in cybersecurity, Dame said that there will be a mandate for all county employees to have government email addresses (.gov) to help improve possible cyber threats — which will include employees working at the regional water suppliers.
The county’s website would be in a similar vein to the template used for Union County and its capabilities.
“(Union County’s) website has the ability to do community newsletters that are automated. We (can) enter in all the events (happening) and it generates it out,” he said.
Dame said the county has utilized consultants and county personnel to help with getting the website ready, including Special Deputy Cheryl Purdy, digital forensics investigator for the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.
“(Cheryl) has been willing to go out of her way to help solve this problem,” he said, “and she has excessive experience in this line of work in cybersecurity and cyber forensics.”
Dame also wants to focus on having a website that is easily accessible, which he feels will help draw more eyes to the county.
“It will add ease of use not only to the citizens that are here, but prospective new citizens that want to move here and new businesses,” he said,” because it’s going to guide you to zoning requirements, business permits, PVA office, clerk’s office ….
“The easier we can make pathways more accessible, the better chance we have of getting new people to move here.”
Dame said the updated website is anticipated to launch within the next four months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.