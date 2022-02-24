On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders and elected officials of Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties to present $2,941,819 of funding for water and sewer projects.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson, Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard, City of Calhoun councilman Eddie Sallee and McLean County Regional Water Commission member John “Sonny” Renfrow attended the event in Henderson, where the county received $338,137 for five projects.
Island Mayor Vicki Hughes was also in attendance to support her colleagues.
The funding is part of the Cleaner Water Program, a grant program that was created to improve drinking water and wastewater, which is part of the $1.3 billion Building a Better Kentucky Plan through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA).
Dame said that these projects will help decrease leaks and water loss, which has been a “hot topic” when speaking to the mayors during their monthly meetings.
“We know that we need these projects,” Dame said.
The City of Calhoun was given $100,000 to clean and repaint both the inside and outside of the water tank, while making repairs to maintain quality of water for customers in Calhoun and MCRWC.
The City of Livermore received $100,000 to aid in purchasing and installing software and electronic meters for Livermore to help with accurate billing and reduce water loss.
McLean Fiscal Court received $20,000, which will allow the Beech Grove Water Association to replace its high water usage meters with modern and ultrasonic meters to capture all usage and detect water loss within the system, which will benefit approximately 50 underserved customers.
“Most people know that Beech Grove is not in the regional water system, but they’re still in the county,” Dame said. “The water meter replacement will help to ensure that Beech Grove is getting accurate readings and that translates to proper billing, which in the end, saves citizens money.”
MCRWC received $20,000 to buy and replace the pressure relief valve (PRV) in the Rumsey vault that is utilized by the McLean County Regional Water Plant, while also installing a new check valve and meter.
Lastly, the City of Sacramento received $98,137 for the repainting of its water tank. Sacramento Water Works will also use the funding to perform maintenance, with the possibility of installing a new liner inside the tank and making repairs needed to ensure good water quality for customers.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Dame said Wednesday. “From my chair and my office, $338,000 is no laughing matter, and it has impacted us not only upfront, but it has a long-term sustainability portion that we will see as we go forward.”
