On Friday, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board announced that McLean County was one of the 16 recipients to receive funds through the County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP).
The county received $51,011, which was part of the board’s approval of more than $3 million to be used for a variety of projects across the state that focus on agricultural diversification and rural development.
According to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations.
The program covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.
The funds are administered by Green River Area Beef Improvement Group, Inc.
Tom Howard, the McLean County representative for the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group, said the funds are determined by state guidelines based on the tobacco quotas from years ago.
“(This) helps develop new enterprises and help (farmers) get started to replace tobacco income,” he said. “That was the purpose of it all.”
Howard, a farmer in the Calhoun area, said that the program has a great benefit for people in the county.
“For myself, I bought several bulls,” he said, “and the program has helped farmers buy better quality bulls and be able to afford better quality genetics.
“Kentucky, as a whole, has used a whole lot of money to improve the cattle herds over the years.”
Other common projects Howard has seen in the county include water projects and improvements, fill drainage and more.
“Chicken farmers and (those working in) poultry have been able to get some cost-share money to upgrade their water systems and things like that,” he said. “That’s been a big deal as much as poultry is in McLean County.”
Howard said the county being able to receive the funds has been a big help to those working in the agricultural sector.
“Even though we’re a small county, we always had a really large tobacco base in relation to the size we (are),” he said. “McLean County gets a pretty sizable allotment a year. It’s been able to help farmers improve their operations in some ways that they wouldn’t have been able to.
“It’s been a tremendous help to the county farmers over the years.”
