There is another grant victory in McLean County.
On Aug. 13, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame announced that the county’s fiscal court was awarded a 2019 EMA 50% Reimbursement Grant for a new weather siren for the Beech Grove area for $29,987 through Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM).
“Currently, what we have in Beech Grove is, what I would consider an outdated emergency weather siren,” Dame said. “The siren that we have currently (requires) the fire department employees or someone down (in Beech Grove) when there’s a bad severe storm, they have to physically drive down there and turn it off.”
Dame said while the siren can be powered to switch on and off by radio signal from the McLean County Courthouse, the siren is so loud that it can typically block the data transmission signals.
Terry Dossett, director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, is happy that he was able to receive the funds.
“I’ve been trying to get Beech Grove a new siren ever since I became emergency manager (in 2018),” he said.
Dossett said that getting the grant will get all nine sirens throughout the county in working order.
“All of the (sirens) that we currently have work good, except Beech Grove,” Dossett said. “It runs on 480 volts. Once (the siren) comes on on its own, it won’t shut off.”
Dossett said the new siren will be automatic, with the signal coming from the county’s dispatch center, where they will be able to turn the signal on and off. Dame said the new siren should also have solar redundancy, which means the siren will still operate if there is a power outage.
While the siren was something Dame wanted to fix a while back, he admits the funds were not there.
“It’s an issue that should have been solved,” Dame said. “But when the county previously didn’t have any money to do a program like this, that’s what led us to … put it on the back burner. In order to get the grant, we had to be in (a) sound financial state to where we could take money from somewhere else to get this purchase done.”
Dame said that with the county now in good financial standing to be able to contribute half of the funds for the grant, they are looking forward to making these improvements for the residents.
“I couldn’t tell you the last two or three years that we would be in a situation where we could make this type of investment in the community,” Dame said. “But we’re committed to doing (it) now.”
Dame and Dossett said that the siren is an absolute necessity to the county.
“Upgrading and maintaining our siren system is important because that’s one of the ways to communicate with citizens … that any emergency event is coming,” Dame said. “In order for our county to be storm ready, all of our sirens need to work. We need to try to make sure that the public is out of harm’s way.”
“(The sirens) are pretty important, especially when we have severe thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings ...,” Dossett said.
Dame mentioned that Beech Grove was an area that he wants to make sure is protected as much as posible.
“Not being an incorporated city, it tends to make me want to put a little more emphasis on making sure that everything works in (Beech Grove),” Dame said. “It’s the county’s responsibility to do so. (Whereas) in other parts of the county, we’ve got four other cities that can help alleviate that burden in some respects.”
“I want people to know, at the end of the day, that you’re safe when you live here.”
Dossett still wants to caution residents to keep be alert for the sirens, in case there may be malfunctions that he may not know about.
“We test sirens every Friday at noon,” Dossett said. “If the weather siren, for whatever reason, doesn’t go off in your area, you need to (call) dispatch, and then they’ll notify me, and we’ll get it fixed.”
Dame said that getting this grant is a part of a bigger “pie” of public safety.
“The triad … to (making) the community safe is that you have good communication, ... maintaining state and county roads …, and the last one would be that we provide the emergency management equipment …,” Dame said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
