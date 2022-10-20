McLean County Fiscal Court received a $50,258 grant Oct. 11 from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to help with forensic investigations at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.
The grant, which was applied for by the sheriff’s office, will be used to purchase a GrayKey Cell Phone Forensics Tool, which has been described as “faster cell phone forensics (that) can help save lives” and that “can provide same-day access to the latest iOS and Android devices often in under one hour,” while being able to “lawfully access” devices and “extract encrypted or inaccessible data,” according to the Grayshift website.
“It’s an awesome, awesome tool to have,” Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell said.
The department will utilize the tool for a multitude of cases, and it can only be used if they receive consent from the device owner or if the department has a search warrant to execute.
“It can be used in all types of investigations,” Frizzell said. “We’ve investigated phones on burglary cases to get communications whenever there’s more than one party involved … we’ve used them on narcotics investigations. You can use them for a variety of different cases where (a) phone that may have been used and maintained evidence that’s needed to make the charge and prosecute ....”
The software, which will be housed in the county, can also be utilized by all law enforcement agencies in the Green River Area Development District and the Pennyrile Area Development District.
Cheryl Purdy, the department’s digital forensics investigator, will be using the software often, Frizzell said.
“It’s great for other agency relations,” he said. “We already work well with other agencies, but this will allow us to not only work with them, but help benefit them as well.”
Frizzell said the department already has similar software from Oxygen Forensics that helps with investigating, but said having GrayKey will allow them to go more in depth, such as getting access into device applications.
“...If (the devices) are locked up, we can’t get to them with (our) current software,” he said, “so this GrayKey software can get deeper into the phone and it can also unlock phones.”
While Frizzell said the department will continue to use its current software, having GrayKey will help “broaden” and speed up the investigation processes.
“It certainly makes it easier,” he said. “Right now, if we have a locked phone and we want to do a search warrant on it, we gotta send it up to Frankfort, and we may wait a year to get that back; and that’s if they can get you in. …Now (we’ll have) this tool here, and it will be more readily available.
“If we got a search warrant on a phone, in a day or two, (Cheryl’s) got us everything we (will) need.”
Frizzell is looking forward to having the software on-site soon.
“It’s going to be very beneficial to law enforcement,” he said.
