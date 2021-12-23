As of Monday, Dec. 20, McLean County had one new confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,720 total cases in the county, with 41 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Dec. 20 that the county’s incident rate was 40.3, putting the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 831,003 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 11,847 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 45.0 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red zone, or high daily cases, with the exception of 14 counties that are in the orange zone, meaning substantial daily cases of the virus and two counties in the yellow, or moderate daily cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly COVID briefing on Dec. 20, starting with good news, referencing a report about Moderna from the Associated Press.
“Today, we have received some reassuring news from Moderna,” Beshear said. “The company said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the quickly spreading Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests revealed the half dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of antibodies to fight Omicron. The company said a full dose booster was even stronger and they noted that the full dose booster also had an increase in the usual side effects, while half doses are being used for most Moderna boosters, a full dose third shot has been recommended for those with weakened immune systems.”
Beshear said that residents that have not received their booster and have a weak immune system will be eligible for a full dose Moderna booster, which is “twice as much as everybody normally gets.”
Beshear also notes that Pfizer’s testing has found that their COVID-10 vaccine has a similar increase in antibodies for fighting the Omicron variant.
“So, the message here is pretty simple: Omicron is spreading faster than anything we’ve ever seen,” Beshear said. “It looks like it’s one of the most contagious viruses in modern history. Some of the therapeutics, the ways that we help you out, won’t work on it. That’s pretty scary — like the monoclonal antibodies won’t work on it. But you know what does? Being vaccinated and being boosted.”
Beshear said that people who have been “freshly” vaccinated are well protected from the variant, as well as folks that are fully vaccinated and have received their booster shot.
Beshear said that there were 2,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths on Saturday, 1,531 new cases and 29 deaths on Sunday and 1,215 new cases and 32 new deaths on Monday, with one of the deaths a 29 year-old woman from Franklin County.
Beshear reported that 1,206 people were in the hospital, with 325 in the intensive care unit and 176 on a ventilator.
The positivity rate on Monday was 9.20%. Beshear said the rate was inching up in the last three days.
“One thing we don’t know is the size of the impact of the tornadoes and data that we are getting,” Beshear said. “Certainly we’re not going to have the same amount of testing in some parts of Kentucky, and we just don’t know exactly how much that has or has not impacted the numbers in the coming weeks ….”
Beshear said that he has observed there has been a leveling out in the last three weeks in regard to case numbers, but he reminded Kentuckians that the state confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant on Friday.
“...Case numbers will go up,” Beshear said. “We’ll be watching hospitalizations real closely. That will end up being our major metric that we follow during Omicron. But given that it is more contagious, unless a whole lot of people go out there and get boosted and vaccinated for the first time, these case numbers are going to shoot up.”
Beshear said that 10,351 residents received their first dose of the vaccine over the weekend, with 32,719 Kentuckians receiving booster shots. Beshear reported that 2,749,942 people, or 62% of the population, have been vaccinated, with 73% of them being 18 years-old and older.
Despite the growing number of vaccinations, Beshear raised concerns about Omicron in regards to schools.
“Omicron’s going to be really hard on schools,” Beshear said. “Those that have universal masking are going to be in the best shape, but those that have the highest percentage of kids that are vaccinated are also going to be in the best shape to stay in-person. We’ve all said that we want our kids to stay in-person ....”
Beshear said that this will be possible by getting vaccinated and masking when appropriate.
Additionally, Beshear also shared his thoughts about how to stay safe during the holidays, stating that everybody needs to be vaccinated and boosted if eligible, and either have everyone you spend the holidays with test beforehand or be vaccinated and mask in certain indoor settings.
“...If you have a rapid take-home test, I would do it the morning before you’re going to leave to go into the other home,” Beshear said. “If everybody does that, if everybody’s vaccinated and is tested, you’re relatively safe ….”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
