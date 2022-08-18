As of Monday, Aug. 15, McLean County had 15 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The death toll remained the same, with 55 occurring since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported that the county’s incident rate was 23.3, placing it in the red zone. That means a high number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, Aug. 12.
Statewide, there have been 14,409 new cases reported for the last week, totaling 1,506,741 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been a total of 16,540 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 35.32 per 100,000 population, with a positivity rate of 18.51%
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart Friday, 11 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID-19, while 30 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 79 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Aug. 11, Gov. Andy Beshear said the map indicating the spread and presence of the virus was “still pretty rough” despite seeing some counties that were in the green zone for the first time in weeks.
“Certainly we all hope for a decrease; but worldwide, certainly, deaths have gone down in the last week and this is what people think is going to happen now,” he said. “... We’re going to have — I don’t want to call them surges because you can’t compare it to omicron, or delta or even alpha — but increases in cases followed by, what we hope are just as quick decreases in cases.”
Beshear said the hospitalization and intensive care unit rates were continuing to rise but still “nothing like the steep rises in the past.”
““Be aware of COVID,” Beshear said. “If you’re sick, don’t go to work, don’t go to school, test. ... If you’re in a red county, consider wearing a mask, especially if you are vulnerable.
“Please try to make the best decisions for you knowing that, at this point, we all know how this thing works and how to protect ourselves.”
During the question-and-answer portion of the update, Beshear was asked about a recent poll posted on Aug. 9 by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky where half of Kentuckians said the pandemic is over in their own lives.
“I think a lot of Kentuckians are tired after two-and-a-half years of a pandemic and that is understandable,” he said. “A lot of them don’t want to wear a mask in certain situations, as nobody likes wearing a mask. We do it to protect ourselves and others, but all the information is out there ... .
“The most important thing that we can do is to get more people vaccinated and boosted and we’re seeing those numbers go up; not as much as we’d like, but certainly going up,” he said. “We continue to put the information out there, continue to provide the updates … and prepare people that we are going to see increases and decreases in cases for at least a period of time and just knowing for two (to) three weeks, you can change the way you go about things (but) it doesn’t mean you’re doing it forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.