As of Monday, Aug. 1, McLean County had 21 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The death toll remained the same, with 54 occurring since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 32.6, placing it in the red zone. That means a high number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, July 29.
Statewide, there have been 14,654 new cases reported for the last week, totaling 1,471,195 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been 16,397 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 40.52 per 100,000 population, with a positivity rate of 17.89%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart Friday, no counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 40 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 80 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, July 28, Gov. Andy Beshear said he initially planned to go over the weekly COVID update but the flooding in the eastern part of the commonwealth took precedence.
However, during the question-and-answer portion near the end of the update, Beshear did provide brief news about how COVID cases were still increasing.
“It is certainly on the rise,” he said. “Hospitalizations (are) on the rise. Our deaths this last week — most (of) all of them from June and July; so, we are still losing people and we’re losing some young people. We need to get more people boosted and vaccinated.”
Regarding COVID in conjunction with people needing shelter after being displaced due to the floods, Beshear said the state will be opening up the state parks in order to have less large shelters and to get more people into individual rooms. This was also done after the tornadoes that came through western Kentucky in December in order to “really cut down on the spread of COVID.”
Additionally, Beshear said that the state’s emergency operations center went back to masking per the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“(We) can’t lose everybody that is in there with the way that COVID is spreading right now,” Beshear said Thursday. “... We have already talked about ensuring that we have the (personal protective equipment); and then also health professionals that are going to these shelters and checking on people.
“The Department of Public Health, after all we’ve been through, is a well-oiled machine, or should be, on making sure that the shelters that we can reach and we can reach quickly are as COVID-safe as possible.”
Additional questions were raised about masking policies and recommendations, particularly in schools that are in red counties, after Jefferson County Public Schools announced July 25 that it would go back to having a mask mandate.
“...Nobody likes wearing masks. … I promote masking — it keeps people safe but let’s admit that nobody likes wearing it,” Beshear said. “That’s why it’s so important that we do wear it when the situations are right.”
Beshear said that “we’ve got to allow our school systems the flexibility to keep kids in school.”
He added: “... It is very likely if you are in a red zone, it is very likely that COVID could spread so quickly through your school that you would not be able to be in-person during certain days. Our goal always has to be (to have) as many days in person as possible and giving school districts the flexibility to require masks when they believe that that’s what it will take to keep people in is really important and I want to make sure that I support the school systems that are doing it.”
Beshear predicts that masking may be needed for a week or two if applicable and then not have to wear it for “months at a time.”
