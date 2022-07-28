As of Monday, July 25, McLean County had 41 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The death toll remained the same, with 54 occurring since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 63.6 and was declared to be in the red zone, meaning a high number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, July 22.
Statewide, there have been 15,884 new cases reported for the last week, totaling 1,451,859 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been 16,352 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 42.88 per 100,000 population, with a positivity rate of 19.11%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart Friday, seven counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 33 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 80 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, July 21, Gov. Andy Beshear said COVID infections are increasing.
“There is a lot of COVID out there,” he said. “...We now see an escalation week over week. COVID is spreading; it’s spreading a lot faster than it was last month and a lot of people are getting it.”
Beshear said that this month has also seen an increase in hospitalization rates.
“...More people are getting sick and really sick — sick enough to be in the hospital and, to a lesser degree, we are seeing the same in people in ICUs,” he said.
Ventilator usage hasn’t experienced much of an increase, said Beshear, due to the current variant hitting a “different place” of the respiratory system.
Still, Beshear advised the commonwealth to be cautious.
“...It’s out there, and it’s making people sick, and we are having some people that are dying from it,” Beshear said.
Beshear encouraged the public to be safe and hopes that people will consider getting vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t done so.
As of Thursday, Beshear said that 6,723,457 people have been vaccinated in some capacity, with 97% of those 65 years old and up having received their first dose, 86% receiving a second dose and 60% getting a booster and/or additional doses.
Beshear hopes that this age group will continue to stay proactive and protective during the recent surge.
“Waning immunity is real,” he said. “The current variant can cause significant harm, especially if you’re over 65. So my message today is Kentuckians over 65 — if you’re not boosted — go get it as quickly as you can. If you’re eligible for your second booster, go get it as quickly as you can.”
Beshear also stressed the importance of the younger age groups to also get vaccinated, as many will be returning back to school after summer vacation.
“...We’ve had some bad outcomes in kids, (but) thankfully much fewer than an older Kentuckian,” he said. “But getting vaccinated can keep you in school, can keep us on track and prevent you from spreading it to your parents and your grandparents. It’s part of the role that you can play in saving lives and ultimately ending this pandemic.
“I want as normal of a school year as we can get. Just remember … the more boosted we are, the more likely we are to have the most normal school year possible.”
