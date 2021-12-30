As of Monday, Dec. 27, McLean County had no new confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,742 total cases in the county, with 42 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 37.2, keeping the county in the red zone despite it decreasing 3.1 since last Monday.
Statewide, there have been 846,379 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 12,074 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 45.13 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red zone, or high daily cases. There are 24 counties in the orange zone, meaning substantial daily cases of the virus and one county is in the yellow, or moderate daily cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly COVID briefing Monday, noting the seriousness of the omicron variant across the nation.
“Omicron is increasing significantly across the United States,” Beshear said. “While we have not yet seen that major increase here, it is hitting other places like Maryland, (whose) curve looks like a line going straight up. Multiple hospitals now overrun in the area, (the) positivity rate jumping to almost 16% there. We’re seeing this in a number of states; not all of them will see the hospitalization rate increase as dramatically, but even in some states where it had been low, it can increase very quickly.”
Beshear said that the Commonwealth has not been seeing the same type of increase yet, but he warned that residents should continue to be cautious.
“It remains to be seen exactly how much we will see,” Beshear said. “We were hit harder with Delta ... months ago, just coming out of it, than many of the places that are seeing the significant numbers right now. So, we’ll really need to watch carefully, and we really need to be careful as we move forward.”
Beshear continued to push for vaccinations and booster shots in order to protect residents from the omicron variant, keep children in schools and to be able to keep everything “thriving.”
“All the studies have shown that that holds up really, really well against this variant,” Beshear said. “If you are unvaccinated, it is one of the most contagious viruses we’ve seen in 100 years.”
Beshear stated that 2,878 new cases and 39 deaths were reported on Dec. 23; 2,847 new cases and 44 new deaths on Dec. 24; 1,946 new cases and 34 deaths on Christmas Day; 981 new cases and 22 deaths on Dec. 26; and 1,342 new cases and 17 new deaths on Dec. 27.
“Where we are in terms of cases right now is pretty stable from the last three weeks,” Beshear said. “And we’ll take that compared to what others are seeing. It is still too high, but what we’re seeing in other areas is ... omicron, when it hits, if it hits, will increase those numbers precipitously in a much smaller time period than Delta, and remember how fast we went up for Delta.”
Beshear mentioned that one reason for concern is the positivity rate, which has risen to 11.8%.
During the holiday season, Beshear suggested residents last week get tested before leaving to attend festivities and group gatherings outside the home, which some folks took seriously.
“...A whole lot of people did this for Christmas ,and I’m actually kind of proud that this past week, we saw almost a 10% rise in testing and number of tests,” Beshear said. “That went down significantly at Christmas last year, around holidays. This is the first one where it went up, so people really seem to be heeding the advice and the good advice on how to protect themselves ....”
Beshear said that hospitalization rates are “holding steady,” while patients in intensive care units have seen a moderate increase, and a “somewhat flat, maybe a small increase” in people using a ventilator.
But, Beshear notes that vaccinations continue to grow to hopefully combat the virus.
“We continue to talk as a nation about not enough people being vaccinated, but people continue to get vaccinated and continue for the first time,” Beshear said. “I’d remind everybody that in the course of a year, we’ve vaccinated more people than ever in human history ….”
Over the weekend, 11,071 residents received their first dose of the vaccine and 35,296 people went to get their booster shot. Beshear reported that 2,764,914, or 62%, of Kentuckians have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine.
Beshear did note some concern with children and testing, advising parents and families to get kids tested right before going back to school after winter break.
“...The same reason that ... we want to test ourselves before getting together with our families ought to apply to kids before they get together with their classmates,” Beshear said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
