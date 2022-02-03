As of Monday, Jan. 31, McLean County had 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There has been a total of 2,420 cases in the county, with 45 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 257.6, keeping the county in the red zone despite a decrease of 21.7 from last Monday.
Statewide, there have been 1,160,558 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 12,960 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 193.77 per 100,000 population, a decline of 22.36 from last Monday.
All of the counties in the state remain in the red zone, or high daily cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear started his Monday briefing on a positive note, stating that there was generally good news regarding COVID-19 but admitted that cases are “still too high” despite seeing “...last week, for the first time in a while, we had less cases than the week before.”
On Saturday, there were a reported 9,144 new cases with 31 new deaths, while Sunday recorded 5,821 new cases and 25 new deaths and Monday showed 4,950 cases and 14 new deaths.
Beshear also reported that the positivity rate in the commonwealth was also on the decline, going from over 33% now down to 28.49%.
Beshear said the number of new cases were going “up and up and up at an alarming pace,” but that a downward shift in positive cases made him believe that the increase was “significantly slowing.”
“I think what we have seen, or what we hope we are seeing, is a cresting and hopefully a beginning of the downward slope in omicron cases,” Beshear said. “Certainly, as we look at other places that got hit with omicron before we did, we have seen a steep decline in cases.”
However, Beshear reminded residents that last week was the second highest amount of cases in the state and more than double the peak with the delta variant.
Still, Beshear remained optimistic based on where Kentucky is currently at.
“...The trajectory is a good sign and provided we continue to see declines this week, we would expect even greater ones next week,” Beshear said. “But we’re not out of the woods. If we can hold on and do the right thing for two to three weeks, we hope that it will drop as quickly as it rose.”
Beshear said that current hospitalizations were a “little more concerning” and the loss of life is still seeing an upward trend.
“...We are incredibly close to our highest level of hospitalization due to COVID that we have had,” Beshear said. “And deaths are still much higher than we’d like to see. We’re still losing a lot of people.”
Beshear said that while people in intensive care units (ICUs) were lower, the number of people on ventilators were up.
“...It’s one of the worst times for hospitals, but it looks like we are starting a decline. And that would be wonderful,” Beshear said. “It’s going to take a little time to bear that out, but you want to believe that there is light at the end of this tunnel or this surge.”
Over the weekend, 5,899 people got vaccinated for the first time, while about 5,500 residents became fully vaccinated and 12,899 received their booster shot.
“That’s a really important statistic,” Beshear said. “Fighting this battle in the future, getting to the endemic phase (and) really getting back to normal, it’s going to take having that level of immunity, getting it one way or the other. Getting it the booster way is ... certainly the safest.”
Beshear emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted in order to fend off the virus.
“...While the vaccine provides incredible protection, the booster shot provides even more,” Beshear said. “In fact, deaths of those that have gotten a booster is almost zero. Look, people are dying because of the lack of a vaccine. These shots are safe and effective. If you haven’t gotten it yet, get your vaccine. If you haven’t gotten your booster, don’t put it off for any reason. Go in and get it. Your level of protection will be significantly increased.”
