As of Monday, Jan. 24, McLean County had three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There has been a total of 2,223 cases in the county, with 44 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 279.3, keeping the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 1,085,051 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 12,763 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 216.13 per 100,000 population. All of the counties in the state are in the red zone, or high daily cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear appeared in his weekly COVID briefing remotely from the governor’s mansion on Monday due to his son Will, 12, testing positive for COVID.
Beshear assured that his son was fully vaccinated and was in good spirits.
“As a parent, I never wanted any of my kids, either of my kids, to get COVID,” Beshear said. “But I got them vaccinated to ensure that they were protected if they did. My son is fully vaccinated; he is boosted. We ran out right after the CDC provided that guidance and he’s shooting basketball right now like nothing ever happened. That’s the exact reason that we wanted to get him vaccinated.”
The rest of the Beshear family have tested negative for the virus as of Monday.
Beshear discussed debris and tornado relief in the western part of the commonwealth before turning it over to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), at the main briefing center in Frankfort.
Stack said that Saturday had 13,797 new cases and 29 new deaths, with four of them being under the age of 60 and one of them being a 20-year-old. There were 11,648 new cases and 25 new deaths on Sunday.
On Monday, there were 3,912 new cases with 22 deaths and a positivity rate of 33.06%.
“...Ninety-four to 95% of all of the COVID deaths in Kentucky since July 1 are unvaccinated persons,” Stack said. “This is obviously a tragedy for these families …. Unfortunately, these sufferings usually don’t need to occur; vaccination almost entirely eliminates this risk. …I do hope more folks will continue to get vaccinated and protect themselves from that horrible outcome.”
Stack noted that there have been many residents making use of at-home testing which may not be reflected in the reports and hopes that people are “making good use of that and acting on those results to keep themselves and others safe by isolating at home if they test positive.”
Though Stack pointed out that testing has seen a decent amount of growth.
“Additionally, though, there are still a lot of tests reported through the medical infrastructure and the various testing companies directly to the Department for Public Health or the local health departments,” Stack said. “Over a five-week period from early December until last week, we went from 101,000 or so lab results reported to the state all the way up to 203,000 tests. So, we’ve doubled … which is an incredible response ….”
Stack said there are 2,326 people hospitalized, with 440 in intensive care units and 257 patients on ventilators.
Stack said that fewer people are going into ICU and using ventilators compared to prior variants and have not hit the peak that they hit compared to last fall but said that finding staff poses a challenge.
“This virus in some ways almost behaves like a different virus where it does not appear to hit the lungs nearly as hard for most people as the prior versions did,” Stack said. “We don’t appear to have any danger of running out of ventilators. The problem though is … that we’re running out of healthcare workers. So, there’s a lot of beds in hospitals and a lot of ventilators and a lot of other equipment, but not a lot of people that can operate all this stuff.”
With this, Stack said that residents who may have the virus should not go to the emergency room for a COVID test, stay home if experiencing mild-to-moderate illness and to consult with your doctor if experiencing serious illness.
Stack remains optimistic for the rest of the new year ahead.
“...I really do think 2022 is going to look a lot better and I think we’re going to get to graduations in the summertime and it’s going to be a lot better and we’re going to be back to a lot of our activities in much the way we used to enjoy them,” Stack said. “And hopefully, we’ll learn to make use of masks and getting vaccinated on a regular basis when they are necessary and important to try to further reduce our risk.”
